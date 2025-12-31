5 immunity blends to try this winter to fight illness naturally, plus popular picks you can shop now

Winter often brings a rise in colds, coughs, sore throats, and viral infections, making warming immunity blends a practical addition to daily routines. These blends are prepared by steeping spices, herbs, seeds, or roots in hot water and are commonly consumed during colder months to support immune function, digestion, and respiratory comfort. Warming immunity blends to support health and comfort during winter months. (Adobe Stock )

Unlike regular tea, many of these drinks are classified as herbal infusions. According to FSSAI guidelines, only beverages made from Camellia sinensis qualify as tea, while immunity-focused spice and herb blends fall under the category of herbal infusions. This distinction is essential, as the benefits come from functional ingredients rather than tea leaves.

Dietitian Fauziya Ansari from Apollo Spectra, Mumbai, explains to Health Shots: “During winter, warming herbal blends can support immunity by improving digestion and helping the body manage seasonal stressors". Ingredients such as spices and herbs are often used for their soothing and supportive properties, especially when consumed regularly as part of a balanced diet.” Hence, winter is a time to pay attention to your diet and incorporate immunity-boosting blends into your daily routine to maintain your health.

5 immunity blends to try this winter

Anti-inflammatory powerhouse: Ginger infusion

Ginger is a winter staple for a reason. Packed with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, it can help ease congestion and soothe a scratchy throat, says the expert.

Benefits: Supports circulation, keeps the body warm, and aids digestion.

Best for: When you experience the first signs of a cold, chills, or mild seasonal discomfort.

Sacred healer: Tulsi (Holy basil) infusion

Known as the "Queen of Herbs," Tulsi is a powerful adaptogen that helps the body boost immunity against seasonal and bacterial infections. It is beneficial for managing coughs and colds during winter, according to Dietitian Fauziya.

Benefits: Helps manage persistent coughs and supports respiratory health.

Best for: Daily protection against bacterial and viral threats.

Golden immunity: Turmeric infusion

She says it is packed with curcumin, which boosts immunity and reduces inflammation. Turmeric tea also helps fight infections, eases joint pain, and speeds up recovery from illness.

Benefits: Helps ease winter joint pain and supports quicker recovery when feeling under the weather.

Best for: Reducing systemic inflammation and aiding long-term recovery.

Antioxidant guard: Green tea

Rich in antioxidants that protect the body from infections. It supports overall immunity and improves metabolism.

Benefits: Supports metabolism and provides a gentle, sustained energy boost without a crash.

Best for: Maintaining overall wellness and metabolic health during sedentary winter months.

Recovery specialist: Chamomile infusion

A strong immune system relies on quality sleep. Chamomile is well-known for its calming effects and ability to help reduce stress-related immune system dips.

Benefits: Promotes deep, restorative sleep and supports the body’s natural defences during rest.

Best for: A soothing nighttime ritual to relax and recover.

FAQ’s: 5 warming immunity blends When is the best time to have warming immunity blends in winter? Morning or evening works best, especially during cold weather or when early signs of illness are present.

Can these immunity blends be taken daily? Yes, most blends are safe for regular use when consumed in moderate amounts.

Are herbal infusions the same as tea? No. According to FSSAI, only drinks made from Camellia sinensis are considered tea; others are classified as herbal infusions.

Who should be cautious while consuming immunity blends? Individuals with medical conditions, those who are pregnant, or those with allergies should consult a healthcare professional first.

