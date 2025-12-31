Search
Wed, Dec 31, 2025
5 immunity blends to try this winter to fight illness naturally, plus popular picks you can shop now

ByShivangi Jamwal
Published on: Dec 31, 2025 10:03 am IST

Stay healthier this winter with dietitian-backed warming immunity blends that support daily defence and help manage common seasonal illnesses. 

Winter often brings a rise in colds, coughs, sore throats, and viral infections, making warming immunity blends a practical addition to daily routines. These blends are prepared by steeping spices, herbs, seeds, or roots in hot water and are commonly consumed during colder months to support immune function, digestion, and respiratory comfort.

Warming immunity blends to support health and comfort during winter months. (Adobe Stock )
Warming immunity blends to support health and comfort during winter months. (Adobe Stock )

Unlike regular tea, many of these drinks are classified as herbal infusions. According to FSSAI guidelines, only beverages made from Camellia sinensis qualify as tea, while immunity-focused spice and herb blends fall under the category of herbal infusions. This distinction is essential, as the benefits come from functional ingredients rather than tea leaves.

Dietitian Fauziya Ansari from Apollo Spectra, Mumbai, explains to Health Shots: “During winter, warming herbal blends can support immunity by improving digestion and helping the body manage seasonal stressors". Ingredients such as spices and herbs are often used for their soothing and supportive properties, especially when consumed regularly as part of a balanced diet.” Hence, winter is a time to pay attention to your diet and incorporate immunity-boosting blends into your daily routine to maintain your health.

5 immunity blends to try this winter

Anti-inflammatory powerhouse: Ginger infusion

Ginger is a winter staple for a reason. Packed with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, it can help ease congestion and soothe a scratchy throat, says the expert.

Benefits: Supports circulation, keeps the body warm, and aids digestion.

Best for: When you experience the first signs of a cold, chills, or mild seasonal discomfort.

Top-rated picks on Amazon:

1.

Tetley Ginger Zing Flavoured Chai
Loading...

2.

Chai Point Instant Ginger Tea Premix – 10 Sachets | Authentic Adrak Chai with Assam Tea | Natural Ginger Flavor | No Preservatives | Quick, Healthy & Aromatic Brew Anywhere
Loading...

3.

Organic India Infusion Tea Bags - Tulsi Ginger, 25 Bags
Loading...

Sacred healer: Tulsi (Holy basil) infusion

Known as the "Queen of Herbs," Tulsi is a powerful adaptogen that helps the body boost immunity against seasonal and bacterial infections. It is beneficial for managing coughs and colds during winter, according to Dietitian Fauziya.

Benefits: Helps manage persistent coughs and supports respiratory health.

Best for: Daily protection against bacterial and viral threats.

Top-rated picks on Amazon:

4.

A TATA Product - Organic India Tulsi Green Tea Classic Loose Leaves - 100g, Stress Relieving, Uplifts Mood, Rich in Antioxidants, Blend of Rama, Krishna & Vana Tulsi, Certified Organic
Loading...

5.

Girnar Green Tea With Tulsi (25 Tea Bags)
Loading...

6.

Sancha Tea Boutique, Ayurveda Tulsi Blend – Rama, Shyama & Vana Tulsi, 25 Pyramid Bags × Pack of 2, Caffeine Free Herbal Tisane, Traditionally Valued for Balance & Wellness
Loading...

Golden immunity: Turmeric infusion

She says it is packed with curcumin, which boosts immunity and reduces inflammation. Turmeric tea also helps fight infections, eases joint pain, and speeds up recovery from illness.

Benefits: Helps ease winter joint pain and supports quicker recovery when feeling under the weather.

Best for: Reducing systemic inflammation and aiding long-term recovery.

Top-rated picks on Amazon:

7.

VAHDAM, Turmeric Ashwagandha Herbal Tea Bags (50 Count) | Caffeine Free | Pure Herbal Blend - Turmeric, Ashwagandha, Lemongrass, Black Pepper & Licorice | Resealable Ziplock Pouch
Loading...

8.

Teabox Turmeric Ginger Tulsi Green Tea Bags 25 Pieces
Loading...

9.

LUXMI Estates Turmeric Time-Out Herbal Loose Tea - 100 Gm Pack | Certified Usda Organic Herbal Tea | Cardamom, Black Pepper Blend | Supports Healthy Inflammation Response | 50 Cups
Loading...

Antioxidant guard: Green tea

Rich in antioxidants that protect the body from infections. It supports overall immunity and improves metabolism.

Benefits: Supports metabolism and provides a gentle, sustained energy boost without a crash.

Best for: Maintaining overall wellness and metabolic health during sedentary winter months.

Top-rated picks on Amazon:

10.

Twinings Green Tea & Lemon, 100 Teabags, Green Tea, Deliciously Sweet & Tangy Lemon, 0.2 kilograms, Pack of 1
Loading...

11.

Tetley Green Tea Packet, 500g
Loading...

12.

VAHDAM, Himalayan Green Tea Leaves - 100g
Loading...

Recovery specialist: Chamomile infusion

A strong immune system relies on quality sleep. Chamomile is well-known for its calming effects and ability to help reduce stress-related immune system dips.

Benefits: Promotes deep, restorative sleep and supports the body’s natural defences during rest.

Best for: A soothing nighttime ritual to relax and recover.

Top-rated picks on Amazon:

13.

The Tea Trove Pure Chamomile Tea Bags Organic - 40 Eco-Friendly Caffeine Free Camomile tea in Resealable pouch - Steep Hot Or Iced | Pack of 1, 40 grams
Loading...

14.

LUXMI Estates Pure Chamomile Herbal Tea | 25 Gm | Soothing And Relaxing Herbal Chai | Stress Relief Bedtime Tea for Restful and Peaceful Sleep | Caffeine-Free | USDA Organic Certified
Loading...

15.

BLUE TEA - Chamomile Tea - 30 g - 50+ Cups | SLEEP & RELAXATION | Herbal Tea - Caffeine Free - Flower Based - Non-Bitter | Reusable Pet Jar
Loading...

  • When is the best time to have warming immunity blends in winter?

    Morning or evening works best, especially during cold weather or when early signs of illness are present.

  • Can these immunity blends be taken daily?

    Yes, most blends are safe for regular use when consumed in moderate amounts.

  • Are herbal infusions the same as tea?

    No. According to FSSAI, only drinks made from Camellia sinensis are considered tea; others are classified as herbal infusions.

  • Who should be cautious while consuming immunity blends?

    Individuals with medical conditions, those who are pregnant, or those with allergies should consult a healthcare professional first.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

