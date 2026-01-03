Man loses 27 kg in 3 months without gym using ChatGPT as his personal fitness coach; shares 7 exact prompts he followed

Losing weight can feel like an impossible task with all the diets, apps, and gym routines out there. Many people give up before even finding what works for them. A tech professional, Hasan, claims he shed 27 kilograms in just 3 months by using ChatGPT as his personal fitness guide. Techie sheds 27 kilos in 3 months using AI as personal fitness guide.

Sharing his journey on X, he explained that his transformation wasn’t about shortcuts, it was driven by daily discipline and a structured system built around carefully designed AI prompts. “No gym. No expensive apps. No BS,” he wrote, crediting ChatGPT for bringing clarity and consistency to his routine. (Also read: Weight loss surgeon shares 4 things you should immediately ban to finally lose weight: ‘Eliminate seed oils, coffee…' )

According to Hasan, the key was to treat ChatGPT not as a source of motivation, but as a framework-builder. He outlined 7 prompts that helped him plan workouts, structure meals, manage cravings, and stay accountable, essentially replacing the role of a personal trainer, nutritionist, and habit coach. Click here to check his post.

Let's take a look at his prompts:

Prompt 1: Body analysis and goal setting

The first step was understanding his starting point and setting realistic targets. He used this prompt:

“Here’s my current weight: [insert kg], height: [insert cm], age: [insert age], sex: [M/F], and my goal: lose fat, gain lean muscle. Act as a personal trainer and nutritionist. Create a realistic 12-week fitness and nutrition plan that works without gym access.”

Prompt 2: Weekly meal planning

Planning meals played a major role in his routine:

“Design a 7-day meal plan based on 1800 calories per day, with 120g+ of protein, minimal processed carbs, and affordable, easy-to-cook ingredients. Include macros and a grocery list. I don’t eat [insert foods you avoid].”

This reduced daily decision-making and helped him stay consistent without spending extra money.

He used AI to plan his meals, making healthy eating simple, consistent, and hassle-free.(Freepik)

Prompt 3: Short home workouts for fat loss

Instead of long gym sessions, he focused on short home workouts:

“Build a 4-day weekly workout plan I can do at home, no equipment. Focus on fat loss, bodyweight strength, and mobility. Each session should be 25–35 mins and progressively get harder over 12 weeks.”

The workouts were short enough to fit into his day, making it harder to skip them.

Prompt 4: Handling cravings and emotional eating

To tackle sugar cravings and binge urges, he used a mental support prompt:

“Give me a list of 10 high-volume, low-calorie snacks under 200 calories that help curb sugar cravings. Also include a short script I can repeat to myself when I feel the urge to binge.”

This helped him pause and think before giving in to unhealthy habits.

AI helped him manage cravings, keeping unhealthy snacking in check without feeling deprived.(Shutterstock)

Prompt 5: Daily habit tracking

Consistency improved when he began tracking small actions daily:

“Act as a fitness accountability coach. Ask me 5 daily check-in questions (e.g., Did you follow your meal plan? Workout done? Sleep hours?). Format it as a habit tracker I can fill in every night.”

This became his way of staying honest with himself.

Prompt 6: Mindset and motivation

He also prioritised mental discipline through a short journaling routine:

“Create a morning journaling script I can fill in under 5 minutes that includes: 1) my goal reminder, 2) one action I’ll take today, 3) what I’m grateful for, and 4) a fitness affirmation.”

This helped him start each day with clarity instead of guilt.

Prompt 7: Weekly review and adjustments

Finally, he reviewed progress every week:

“Every Sunday, help me review my weight, waist measurement, and consistency score from 1–10. Then, based on the results, suggest how to adjust my workouts or meals for the next 7 days.”

This prevented him from feeling stuck and allowed small corrections instead of drastic changes.

What kept him motivated

One user asked how he stayed consistent when motivation dropped, noting, “27 kilos is serious. What kept you going when the prompts told you to do something you didn’t feel like doing? That’s usually where people fall off.”

Hasan replied honestly: “I focused on the small wins and reminded myself why I started. That’s what kept me going.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.