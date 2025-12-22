Weight loss surgeon shares 4 things you should immediately ban to finally lose weight: ‘Eliminate seed oils, coffee…'

Losing weight can often feel frustrating, even when you stick to a strict diet and exercise routine. Many people don’t realise that certain everyday foods, drinks, and habits may be silently sabotaging their efforts. Dr Rizwan Chaudhry, board-certified bariatric and general surgeon, shares in his December 14 Instagram post 4 things you should immediately ban if you want to see real and lasting results. (Also read: Woman who lost 40 kg shares ‘1 dessert’ she enjoyed during her weight loss journey; here's how to make it ) Dr Chaudhry reveals 4 habits to ban for effective weight loss and better health. (Unsplash)

1. Vegetable and seed oils

Dr Chaudhry explains, “This might be the number one reason why America is dealing with obesity at such a high scale. These oils are one of the worst things you can put in your body. Canola, corn, grapeseed, soybean, you name it, they’re all literally industrial oils, and they’re used to lubricate machines. They drive inflammation, damage your liver, and make your body hold onto fat. Eliminate them from your diet completely and use natural fats like butter, ghee, and avocado oil.”

2. Coffee

Afternoon coffee might feel like a lifeline, but it can quietly undermine your weight loss goals. Dr Chaudhry warns, “Look, I get it, that 3 p.m. coffee helps you survive the day, but it’s one of those daily habits that secretly kills your weight loss goals. When you drink caffeine late in the day, your body pumps out stress hormones, such as cortisol and adrenaline, which tell your body to hold onto fat. It also messes with your sleep, which means your metabolism never gets the reset it needs overnight.”

3. Alcohol

Even small amounts of alcohol can slow progress. “There was a study that found consuming even a little alcohol can slow down your weight loss progress by 50% or even cause you to regain the weight that you lost,” says Dr Chaudhry. “Cut it out for a month or two, and I guarantee you’ll feel sharper, your energy will come back, and the weight will finally start moving again.”

4. Salad dressing

Salads might seem healthy, but store-bought dressings can turn them into fat-storing meals. Dr Chaudhry notes, “You think you’re being healthy by choosing a salad, but then you drown it in ranch or ‘light’ dressing, and that’s where everything goes wrong. Most store-bought dressings are loaded with seed oils, sugar, and chemicals that spike your insulin. If the label says low-fat, it usually means high sugar. Make your own with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper, it tastes better, keeps your hormones balanced, and actually helps you lose weight as salads are designed to do.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.