A high-sugar diet increases the risk of diabetic retinopathy: Ophthalmologist shares signs to watch out for

If you have a sweet tooth and are curious about how sugary foods impact your eyesight, it's important to know about diabetic retinopathy. This serious eye condition can get worse from a diet high in sugar and refined carbs. While it mainly affects people with diabetes, anyone who eats too much sugar may also be at risk. Look out for signs like blurred vision, trouble seeing at night, and seeing floating spots or dark shadows. These can signal damage to the blood vessels in your retina. Early detection is important for protecting your eyesight. Consuming high amounts of sugar can alter your fat metabolism in ways that could increase your risk of diabetic retinopathy.(Adobe Stock)

What is diabetic retinopathy?

Diabetic retinopathy refers to changes in the retinal vasculature caused by high blood sugar levels over time. "When glucose in the bloodstream binds with lipids and proteins, it creates harmful compounds known as advanced glycation end products (AGEs)", Dr Digvijay Singh, Ophthalmologist, tells Health Shots.

What is the link between sugar and AGEs?

Research published in Experimental Gerontology highlights a direct connection between high levels of AGEs and the severity of diabetic retinopathy. The crux of the matter is that chronic, elevated levels of AGEs can wreak havoc on the body, as per Advances in Nutrition. Imagine your eyes constantly facing damage due to these compounds; definitely not a pleasant image, right?

What are the risks of high sugar intake?

So, how exactly does a high-sugar diet lead to an increased risk of this eye condition? When we frequently indulge in sugary foods such as candies, desserts, and sweetened beverages, our bodies produce more AGEs. It’s not just people with diabetes at risk; even those who are prediabetic or have regular diets high in sugar are affected, as per the National Institute of diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

"Repeatedly consuming high-glycemic index foods, particularly sugar-laden snacks like Indian sweets and sodas, can lead to irreparable damage over time. Even occasional sugar indulgences can cause the formation of these harmful combinations," says the ophthalmologist.

What happens in the eyes?

AGEs cause oxidative stress by disrupting the redox cycle in your body. This stress leads to inflammation in the retina, damaging the blood vessels, as per the journal Antioxidants.

The resulting issues can include:

Leaky blood vessels: Instead of delivering nutrients effectively, the damaged vessels leak fluid, causing swelling and blurriness in vision, as per the American Academy of Ophthalmology. Abnormal blood vessel growth: This phenomenon, known as neovascularisation, leads to the creation of fragile vessels that can rupture, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology. Imagine trying to navigate through a foggy street; that's how vision can feel in such scenarios. Retinal detachment: "In severe cases, the tension from these abnormal vessels can cause the retina to detach, leading to severe vision loss", explains the expert.

What are the warning signs of diabetic retinopathy?

Being in tune with your body can help you catch possible signs of diabetic retinopathy early. Here’s what to keep an eye on:

Blurred or distorted vision: If you notice that your vision seems hazy or warped, it could be a sign of fluid leaking into the retina, as per the National Eye Institute. Floaters or dark spots: These little nuisances are often harmless, but if they appear in excess or change suddenly, it’s time to check in with your eye doctor. Difficulty seeing at night: "Struggling to see well in low light can be a precursor to retinal issues", shares Dr Singh. Vision loss: This severe sign should prompt immediate medical attention. Don’t wait, get an eye exam!

How to protect your vision?

Now that we've shed light on the risks, let’s discuss how you can proactively protect your vision! The ophthalmologist shares tips to prevent diabetic retinopathy: