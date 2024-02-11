Lucknow’s KGMU to enhance diabetic retinopathy treatment facilities

Patients suffering from diabetic retinopathy, a condition that can lead to blindness among diabetics, will receive improved treatment at King George’s Medical University (KGMU), which is expanding its facilities for this ailment. For representation only (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In the budget proposed by the state government, ₹2 crore has been allocated for the further development of the centre, originally conceptualised in 2021.

“This centre is being developed in phases with advanced equipment. We will have distal vitrectomy for removing lesions or any collections in the retina, optical coherence tomography for visualising retina layers, laser photocoagulation for vessel-related issues, and a wide-angle imaging system,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson for KGMU, sharing details of the equipment for the centre.

Diabetic retinopathy causes damage to the blood vessels in the retina due to uncontrolled blood sugar levels, affecting the light-sensitive layer of tissue at the back of the eye.

With 4% of people in Uttar Pradesh being diabetic and 18% being pre-diabetic, the significance of the diabetic retinopathy treatment centre is substantial. The costs of procedures in private hospitals are prohibitive for many, thus KGMU’s diabetic retinopathy center will also serve those unable to afford private hospital expenses.

“The new equipment is being purchased to meet the needs of our patients. With additional funds, we will be able to treat more patients and increase admissions,” said Dr Singh.