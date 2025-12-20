Gastroenterologist reveals 7 daily habits that block weight loss, explains how eating less is a bad strategy

With 2026 less than two weeks away, it is time to start planning our New Year’s resolutions. And one of the more popular ones every year, since time immemorial, is losing weight and hitting fitness goals. Sustainable weight loss is facilitated by daily habits, shares Dr Manickam.(Pexel)

However, as many of us have painstakingly discovered, it is easier said than done. While we often blame a lack of motivation and willpower, American board-certified gastroenterologist Dr Palaniappan Manickam disagrees.

In an Instagram post on 18 December, he observed, “It’s the daily habits silently blocking your fat loss.” He went on to highlight the habits that stand in our way.

Under-eating to lose weight

While reaching calorie deficit is important for losing weight, not eating enough is the wrong path to follow. “Chronic calorie restriction slows metabolism, raises cortisol, and trains the body to store fat,” stated Dr Manickam.

Snacking all day

Snacking, or eating in between meals, is also detrimental to achieving weight-loss goals. Eating frequently keeps our insulin levels elevated, explained Dr Manickam. This blocks the burning of fat and metabolic flexibility.

Skipping strength training

Strength training, also known as resistance training, is exercising muscles against an external force to help grow and build strength and endurance. “Muscle drives metabolism,” noted the gastroenterologist. Working on cardio alone to hasten weight loss leads to muscle loss and failure to lose fat in the long term.

Ignoring sleep quality

Our body needs to rest well in order to function properly. Lack of quality sleep disrupts the hunger hormones, which increases craving and reduces the oxidation of fat, thereby obstructing weight loss.

Low protein intake

Lack of protein in the diet “reduces satiety, accelerates muscle loss, and slows down metabolic rate,” warned Dr Manickam.

Normalising chronic stress

Chronic stress is harmful to both mental and physical health. In terms of weight loss, it keeps cortisol levels persistently high, which triggers the storage of fat, especially around the abdomen.

Poor hydration

“Low water intake impairs fat metabolism, digestion, and appetite regulation,” shared Dr Manickam. This results in a false sensation of hunger, which is detrimental to weight loss.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

