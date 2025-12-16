Start the new year right: Heart surgeon shares 7 simple habits that can transform your health in 2026

A new year often feels like a clean slate, a chance to reset routines, break old patterns and prioritise your health. As 2026 approaches, small, consistent habits can make a meaningful difference to how you feel and function every day. Instead of drastic resolutions, focusing on simple, sustainable changes may be key to building a healthier year ahead. Going for post-meal walks is a great way to improve metabolic health.(Unsplash)

Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with over 25 years of experience, has shared seven healthy habits to help you kick-start the new year the right way. In an Instagram video shared on December 15, the heart surgeon highlights, “All of these are simple, not easy habits. But kick off the new year right. Start small for a healthier and happier 2026.”

Bedtime reminder alarm

According to Dr London, maintaining a consistent bedtime is just as important as when you wake up - or even how many hours you sleep - which is why setting a bedtime alarm can help reinforce a regular sleep schedule. He states, “Set an alarm to go to bed. This is just as important as the time you wake up, and consistency is key.”

Get sunlight everyday

The cardiologist recommends stepping outside daily for adequate sunlight exposure - especially early in the day - as light entering the eyes helps reset and regulate the body’s internal clock. Vitamin D synthesis is an added bonus! Dr London explains, “Get outside and get sunlight into your eyes every day. This helps reset your circadian rhythm.”

Walking after meals

Dr London recommends taking a 10-20 minute walk after meals, as it helps blunt post-meal blood glucose spikes and supports better metabolic control. He stresses, “Take a 10 to 20 minute walk after meals. You'll be amazed at what this does for your blood glucose levels.”

Eliminate alcohol

According to the heart surgeon, quitting alcohol can do wonders for your health and improve quality of life in general. He advises, “Eliminate alcohol. It's been transformative in my life. It could be magic in yours, too.”

HIIT training

Dr London recommends incorporating high-intensity aerobic training at least once a week, as it strengthens muscles and supports long-term longevity. He explains, “Next is high intensity aerobic training at least once a week. If you walk, walk faster. If you run, run faster. Get uncomfortable.”

Keep a designate water bottle

If you are someone who forgets to get their daily dose of hydration, keeping a designated water bottle within sight can serve as a simple yet powerful reminder to drink enough water throughout the day. The cardiac surgeon recommends, “Keep a water bottle with you to hydrate. I'm terrible with this. If I have that bottle, it's a constant reminder.”

Lift weights

Dr London recommends lifting weights as a healthy habit to maintain muscle mass, build strength, prevent age-related muscle loss and boost metabolism.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.