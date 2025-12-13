New year 2026 resolution: Mumbai cardiologist shares 5 heart-healthy habits you need to follow in the upcoming year

With December almost halfway through, it's the perfect time to jot down your resolution for the year ahead. Lifestyle changes are primarily the top spot holders when it comes to the resolution list. So if you are looking to embrace healthier lifestyle changes, consider adding some heart-healthy practices to your routine as you begin 2026 on a strong and positive note. Embrace heart-friendly habits so that you stay healthy and agile the upcoming year. (Picture credit: Pexels)

HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, consultant cardiac surgeon at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai, who shared his top recommendations on simple heart-healthy habits you can adopt to safeguard your cardiovascular health.

Why do you need to prioritise your heart health?

According to the cardiologist, heart disease was the biggest concern in 2025. It was not restricted to any age group, either alarmingly. Dr Bhamre noted, “High blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes-related heart problems, and sudden cardiac arrest are rampant in people of all age groups.”

In fact, younger people are experiencing symptoms that they may often dismiss as fatigue or indigestion. Elaborating on these warning signs, Dr Bhamre said, “People belonging to the age group 25-75 are now having issues such as chest discomfort, breathlessness on walking, constant tiredness, swelling in the feet, dizziness, acidity-like chest pain, or palpitations”

These signs, if ignored, can lead to severe outcomes, such as heart attacks, strokes, or long-term heart damage. This is why it has become all the more important to urgently modify your lifestyle so that your heart stays healthy.

5 heart-healthy resolutions for 2026

Dr Bhamre shared these 5 heart-healthy resolutions for the upcoming year, covering all the fundamental aspects of a healthy lifestyle; including diet, physical activity, stress management, sleep and regular check-ups.

The cardiologist listed out these lifestyle changes:

1.Keep moving:

Ensure you are physically active for at least 45 minutes. (Picture credit: Adobe Stock)

Exercises such as walking, cycling, yoga, or simple home workouts help control cholesterol, blood pressure, and weight.

Make sure to exercise for at least 45 minutes a day.

2.Eat well:

Berries contain antioxidant properties. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

Opt for fruits such as berries(strawberries, blueberries), apples, oranges, kiwi, and papaya.

Eat heart-healthy veggies such as spinach, broccoli, carrots, tomatoes, beetroot, beans; nuts, and seeds such as almonds, walnuts, pistachios, flax seeds, chia seeds, and pumpkin seeds.

Vital nutrients include omega-3 fats such as fish and walnuts, fibre from oats, vegetables, and legumes, potassium from spinach, sweet potato, antioxidants (berries, tomatoes, leafy greens), magnesium from nuts, seeds, whole grains, and Vitamin C (citrus fruits, kiwi, bell peppers).

Reduce fried foods, sugary snacks, and excess salt.

3. Get a sound sleep at night:

Every night sleep on time. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Poor sleep may raise the chances of high blood pressure.

Follow a structured sleep routine, sleep and wake up at the same time, and keep the heart healthy.

Ideally, go to bed by 10:00 pm and complete at least 8-9 hours of sleep and wake up between 6:00- 7:00 am.

4. Manage stress:

Meditation helps to de-stress. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

Practice deep breathing, meditation, hobbies such as painting, gardening, or learning a new skill.

Take short breaks during work to protect your heart health.

5.Go for regular check-ups and follow-ups:

Go for essential health checks. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

Opt for a blood test, ECG, and blood pressure check can detect early problems and help to initiate timely intervention.

For people above 30 or those with a family history, annual screening is essential every six months.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.