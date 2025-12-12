Health experts reveal 5 longevity habits to boost strength and metabolism; say prioritise sleep with healthy lifestyle

We all look for ways to live longer: a miracle pill, a superfood smoothie, or a trendy challenge. But what if the keys to a long life are just simple habits that we often forget. When it comes to sustainable wellness for healthy ageing, experts' advice is clear: you can adopt a few lifestyle habits and practise them consistently. These habits require patience, consistency, and self-discipline, but that’s where their strength lies. It is well known that regular physical activity has health benefits, including weight control, strengthening the heart, bones and muscles and reducing the risk of certain diseases.(Adobe Stock)

What are the 5 pillars of healthy ageing?

Five important behaviours can help you age better:

1. Strength training

Strength training is important for maintaining muscle health and managing metabolism as we get older. "Strength training protects muscle mass, which is central to glucose management," Dr Divya Sakhalkar, Health and Wellness Expert at OddsFitness, tells Health Shots. When we do resistance exercises, our muscles work more effectively to process blood sugar, helping reduce swings in our metabolism. A study by the American Diabetes Association shows that adults who strength train regularly have a 30-50% lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

The health benefits of strength training can help lower the risk of serious health issues such as strokes and dementia, and improve our physical strength. "Working out with weights a few times a week boosts your health", Asad Hussain, a Harvard-trained fitness expert, explains Health Shots.

2. Sugar intake

Sugar may taste good, but it can harm our bodies, especially as we get older. Dr Sakhalkar explains that "high sugar intake speeds up glycation," which can cause inflammation and, over time, lead to tissue damage and various health problems. A recent study in Frontiers in Immunology showed that cutting back on added sugar can reduce markers of inflammation by 15% in just 3 weeks.

Asad highlights "the need for balanced eating and encourages us to watch our sugar intake. Reducing processed sugars can help us maintain stable energy levels and avoid fatigue and unwanted weight gain." The next time you consider a sugary snack, think about how it might affect your metabolism in the long run. Your body will appreciate it later.

3. Balanced activity routine

Having a good weekly activity routine is very important for your endurance, heart health, and metabolism. Dr Sakhalkar recommends "a mix of strength training, moderate cardio, and mobility work." This balanced routine helps your body manage daily physical demands as you get older.

As Asad says, "Longevity is linked to consistency, not extremes." Regular exercise helps you build strength, flexibility, and coordination over time. Just 30 minutes of moderate exercise, such as brisk walking or cycling, can improve your heart health and metabolism.

4. Prioritising sleep and recovery

Sleep is critical, especially for your metabolism. Dr Sakhalkar explains that "good sleep helps regulate hormones, manage hunger, and support recovery. If you stay up late and don’t get enough rest, your body may struggle to recover and handle daily stress." This can disrupt your metabolic rhythm.

Asad emphasises that "recovery is important to maintaining your strength and energy. Treat sleep as an important part of your health, not a luxury. Aim for 7-9 hours of sound sleep each night." You might also want to create a calming bedtime routine to help your body know it’s time to relax and recharge.

5. Sustainable lifestyle habits

Living sustainably helps you stay healthy in the long run. Consistency is key. Dr Sakhalkar says, “Long-term metabolic health comes from small, repeatable habits.” Eating regular meals, moving your body every day, and managing stress mindfully all help create a stable foundation for your body.

Asad points out that people who age well tend to have regular routines. To promote a healthy life, consider adopting habits such as preparing nutritious meals, going for daily walks, and practising mindfulness to reduce stress." These habits not only help you stay balanced but also lay the foundation for a lively, energetic life.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)