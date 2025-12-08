Pune fitness coach shares ‘real fat loss formula’ for permanent weight loss through smart cardio, strength training

When it comes to losing fat, most people assume that running for hours on a treadmill or pushing themselves through endless cardio sessions is the only way to see results. But the truth is, fat loss is far more than just burning calories. Anish Palesha, a fitness coach based in Pune, Maharashtra, shares in his December 7 Instagram post the real formula for fat loss. Strength training is essential for sustainable fat loss, says fitness expert Luke. (Shutterstock)

“Run 50 km, and your stomach might go in, bro, but this won’t make your fat go away. You’ll just end up inside a hospital. You are playing the game wrong. Let me show you the real fat loss formula,” says Luke.

Luke adds, “I’ll fix all the mistakes you’re making in the gym. Today’s topic, which almost everyone gets wrong, is the relationship between cardio and fat loss.”

He explains that fat loss is not just about burning calories. “It depends on hormone regulation, muscle mass retention, and energy balance. Follow these three things and see how crazy fat loss happens,” Luke says.

1. Zone 2 cardio matters

“Zone 2 cardio. Keep intensity long-duration and heart rate at 60–70% of max,” he advises. Walking, cycling, or jogging are perfect examples.

2. Try circuit training

“If you have less time, you can do 3–4 rounds of 10-minute exercises like battle ropes, burpees, or box jumps in a circuit,” Luke adds. This helps maximise calorie burn in less time.

3. Strength training is key

“Most importantly, strength training: when you build muscle, your basal metabolic rate increases, so more muscle burns more calories. This gives you permanent fat loss, less fat stored in the body, and better hormone regulation,” he explains.

Luke emphasises, “Just running isn’t enough, smart training is also necessary. Fat loss is exactly about calorie deficit plus strength training.” By combining cardio wisely with strength training and maintaining proper nutrition, Luke says anyone can achieve sustainable fat loss without putting their health at risk.

