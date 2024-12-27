Fitness trainer shares top 5 habits to stay in shape: Running thrice a week helps in burning calories

Fitness trainer Anushka Singh keeps sharing helpful tips and tricks related to weight loss on her Instagram profile. Her social media profile is replete with workout inspo and diet recommendations on how to shed the extra kilos faster and get into shape. Anushka also shares reels and pictures demonstrating workout routines for faster fat loss. Anushka had a weight transformation journey of her own, and recently, she shared a reel noting down the five habits that should not be compromised with when we are trying to get shredded. Also read | Fitness trainer who helped Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani lose weight shares 3 tips to melt belly fat Anushka shared a video of herself demonstrating her top five habits that helped her get into shape and achieve her weight goals. (Instagram/@hustle._humble, Unsplash)

Run thrice a week

Be it on a treadmill in the gym or on the streets or in a park, we should not forget to achieve our cardio goals for the week. Running thrice a week helps in burning calories effectively and also staying active.

Drink three litre of water

During the weight loss journey, and also otherwise, it is important to keep the body hydrated. Minimum three litres of water is recommended for everyone on a daily basis. Staying hydrated helps us to maintain better metabolism, skin and hair health as well. Also read | Lose 50 kg with intermittent fasting: Nutritionist reveals she dropped from 110 kg with this budget-friendly diet plan

Add greens and protein in meals

We should try to incorporate more green leafy vegetables and protein-rich food items in the diet. Protein helps in reducing the hunger hormone and keeping the body satiated. This in turn reduces cravings and helps in faster weight loss.

Drink coconut water between 3-7 pm

Between lunch and dinner is the time when we get cravings and tend to cheat on our diet with unhealthy snacking. The fitness trainer recommended having coconut water instead to balance the electrolyte levels of the body. Coconut water contains more minerals than other jices, that can lead to sugar spikes.

Stay active

Regular workout is recommended during weight loss. However, even when we are not hitting the gym, we can choose to stay active by moving around physically, making small lifestyle changes such as taking the stairs instead of the elevator or doing small tasks around the house. Also read | Weight loss becomes 10 times faster with these 4 simple tricks: Fitness trainer reveals what to eat and avoid

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.