Lose 50 kg with intermittent fasting: Nutritionist reveals she dropped from 110 kg with this budget-friendly diet plan

Have you heard of intermittent fasting? This style of restricted eating comes with certain rules, which could include fasting in the morning or choosing to consume food only during certain hours of the day. According to Shikha Singh – a nutritionist who offers weight loss programs as per her Instagram bio – her intermittent fasting diet plan played a huge role in her dramatic 50 kg weight loss. Also read | Lose weight and get fit with 5 easy tips, according to nutritionist Shikha Singh has shared a glimpse of her drastic weight loss journey on Instagram.

In a recent post, Shikha, who keeps sharing posts on how her lifestyle changes helped her lose 50 kg, shared her weight loss tips with her followers. In her caption, she wrote, “How I lost 50 kg... intermittent fasting full diet plan... simple and budge-friendly.”

‘Magical’ morning drink and breakfast

In the accompanying video, Shikha shared her intermittent fasting diet plan, saying, “Want to know the secret diet plan for my 50 kg weight loss? Start your morning with magical amla juice. This will help you lose weight and improve your skin and hair quality; find the recipe on my YouTube channel or Instagram.”

She added, “For breakfast, I had methi roti plus 50 gm paneer bhurji with lots of vegetables and tea with no sugar. I tried to stuff seasonal vegetables inside the roti. For my mid-morning snack, I had 150 gm of freshly cut and seasonal fruits.”

Rice for lunch and dinner

Shikha then said, “Lunch was simple rice (100 gm cooked) plus dal (100 gm cooked) and curd (100 gm low fat) with green salad. For an evening snack, I had black coffee and homemade weight loss namkeen; you can find the recipe on my YouTube channel or Instagram. I always had my dinner between 6 and 7 in the evening — rice (100 gm cooked) with chicken curry (150 gm) and salad.”

She also added some more tips to aid faster weight loss, saying, “Drink 3-litre water during the whole day, get 7-8 hours of sleep, and go for a 30-minute brisk walk for a physical transformation like mine. It is really simple.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.