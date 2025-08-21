Cardio vs strength training: Fitness expert explains which is better for weight management

Weight loss journey requires one to adhere to strong workouts that make them sweat it out and burn calories. While exercise is indeed indispensable for weight loss, many are left scratching their heads about which type works the best. Workouts are generally divided into cardio, ranging from running to HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training), and strength training, which includes exercises like deadlifts and weighted sit-ups. For many, this feels like a crossroads, trying to figure out which option is better for weight loss. Know which one is better for your weight loss goals- cardio or strength training?(Shutterstock)

To clear the confusion, Spoorthi S, fitness expert at Cult, explained that both strength training and cardio have their own benefits and impact weight management in different ways. She emphasised that understanding these differences can help you reach your weight loss goals more effectively.

Strength training

Spoorthi explained that strength training (or resistance training) helps build muscles. She revealed how it works, “It involves exercises where your muscles work against a force, like weights or your own body weight. The main goals are to make muscles stronger, bigger, and last longer during activity. It also helps improve joint health.”

Cardio

Next, let's look at cardio. While strength training is about building muscle, cardio burns calories faster. She added,“Cardio exercises involve activities that get your heart pumping and increase how much oxygen you use. Examples include running, cycling, swimming, and fast walking. Cardio is known for improving heart health, increasing stamina, and burning calories.”

Which one is for you?

Let’s settle this debate. Both have strong health benefits; one helps build muscle, while the other focuses on burning calories, so the real question is, which one is best suited for you?

Cardio burns fat very fast, as the fitness expert elaborated, “Cardio exercises are excellent for burning a lot of calories fast, which is why they're popular for weight loss. Activities like running or cycling can burn a significant number of calories per hour, depending on how hard you work and your body weight. This makes cardio a useful method for creating a calorie deficit, key for losing weight.”

While the benefits of strength training may not be as tangible right away on the scale but it slowly changes your body composition. Spoorthi noted, “You might not see the number on the scale change quickly, but your body will look leaner as you gain muscle and lose fat. It's also important for preventing muscle loss as you age or lose weight, keeping your body strong and functional.”

This means both have equally powerful benefits, and it may be time to stop pitting them against each other or treating them as a crossroads. They are not options to choose between, but rather the pathway for a more holistic weight loss goal, from building better body composition with toned muscles and burning calories.

But if you are sulking, thinking you’re only getting a safe answer without a solid solution to this dilemma, don’t worry. Spoorthi highlighted that in the long term, strength training has an edge, making your fitness journey more sustainable. She said, “While cardio is great for burning calories, strength training helps build muscle, which is important for managing weight. Muscles burn calories even when you're not moving. By building more muscle, strength training helps you burn more calories over the entire day, even when resting.”

So now it’s up to you, whether you want to make your fitness plan more sustainable by incorporating strength training regularly into your routine, or go for a quick fix with cardio to burn calories faster. But when you blend both, you get the best of both worlds, because sometimes it is not about picking sides, your fitness journey is not a cheesy, love-triangle.

