Zeenat Aman at 74 follows this simple diet to stay healthy. Check out what she eats for breakfast, lunch, snacks

Happy birthday Zeenat Aman! The veteran actor turned 74 on November 19, 2025, and she's truly ageing like fine wine. So, of course, you'd want to know her secrets to staying healthy and fabulous in her seventies. Zeenat – known for her roles in films like Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Yaadon Ki Baarat, and Don – shared her diet secrets in a February 13 Instagram post – and her daily meals are all about balance and moderation. Also read | Zeenat Aman proves she is the OG fashion queen in a metallic cape blouse set at awards night. Watch Zeenat Aman eats poha, among other popular breakfasts like chilla and avocado toast. (Instagram/ Zeenat Aman and Sanjeev Kapoor)

Zeenat's mantra: eat small, eat fresh



The actor's morning starts with a cup of black tea and soaked almonds (click here to know the benefits), followed by smashed avocado toast with cheddar cheese or a desi chilla or poha. Lunch is a hearty affair with dal, sabzi, roti, and accoutrements – her favourites being khatti dal, matar aloo, and paneer tikka. Evening snacks are a must for Zeenat, and her go-to is roasted makhana tossed in light spices. And, let's be real, who can resist a sweet treat? Zeenat indulges in a couple of squares of her favourite chocolate.

In her post, Zeenat shared that she swears by her mother's simple rule: 'eat small, eat fresh'. The actor shared details of her diet, saying, “Food is fuel, and long before nutritionists and dieticians and personal trainers were in vogue, my mother instilled a simple credo - eat small, eat fresh. Now it seems to be a social media trend to share what’s on your plate. So here are my offerings, in obeisance to both social media culture and my ma’s teaching.”

Here's exactly what Zeenat Aman eats in a day to stay fit and healthy:

Morning

“Mornings start with a cup of black tea and a bowl of soaked and peeled almonds,” Zeenat said.

Breakfast

She added: “For the last few years, my breakfast usually involves a smashed avocado on sourdough toast with chunks of cheddar cheese. But if I’m feeling desi flavours, I’ll substitute this for a chilla or poha.”

Lunch

“Lunch is my heaviest meal of the day and the menu items are simple - dal, sabzi, roti and some accoutrements. In this case, I am eating a deliciously tangy khatti dal, matar aloo in hara masala, paneer tikka, and a lovely homemade tomato chutney,” Zeenat shared.

Evening snack

The actor said: “Evening snacks are essential, so around 5pm everyday my Man Friday Aijaz roasts me a bowl of makhana tossed in light spices. Crunchy, light… and nutritionist approved!”

Indulgence

Zeenat concluded, “The best part of my eating day though is when I indulge my sweet tooth. I try to be careful about ingesting too much sugar, but I am certainly not going to eliminate this pleasure from my life. These sinful, smooth and rich squares from Royce are a current favourite. I could demolish the box in one sitting, but I attempt to keep it to two squares at a go!”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.