Zeenat Aman at 73 proves she is the OG fashion queen in a metallic cape blouse set at awards night. Watch

Zeenat Aman was among the many celebrities who attended last night's The Hollywood Reporter India's Women in Entertainment Awards. The veteran actor wore a cape blouse and flared pants. Let's dive deep into her gorgeous ensemble. Zeenat Aman, at 73, dazzles in a gorgeous cape blouse outfit.

What did Zeenat Aman wear?

The paparazzi footage from the red carpet event shows Zeenat Aman arriving and posing for the photocall. The 73-year-old star chose a midnight blue ensemble from designer Amit Aggarwal's eponymous label. In a sea of young actors and new-generation stars, Zeenat shined in an elegant ensemble that stole the show. Fans loved her look and called her the ‘epitome of grace’, ‘evergreen beauty’, and ‘gorgeous’.

Decoding Zeenat Aman's look

The blue Amit Aggarwal ensemble featured a metallic micro-pleated draped cape crafted in a satin chiffon base. It has a plunging V neckline, full-length kaftan-styled sleeves, a belt to cinch the waist, a metallic pleated design embroidered on the front, and a relaxed silhouette. She wore it over a blue top featuring a sweetheart neckline.

Zeenat completed the ensemble by pairing the kaftan-style blouse with matching pants featuring a flared silhouette and floor-length hem. She accentuated the ensemble with statement jewellery and heels. She chose dainty diamond and pearl earrings, a long necklace reaching her torso, a bracelet, and rings.

With her signature grey shoulder-length bob left loose in a side parting, Zeenat Aman chose sunglasses, feathered brows, glossy nude lip shade, flushed cheeks, and glowing skin for the glam picks.

About Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman is an iconic figure in Indian cinema. Her journey began with winning the Femina Miss India and Miss Asia Pacific International pageants in 1970. Her breakthrough performance in Dev Anand's Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971) garnered her several awards and established her as a rising star.