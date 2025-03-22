Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Zeenat Aman at 73 proves she is the OG fashion queen in a metallic cape blouse set at awards night. Watch

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Mar 22, 2025 08:41 AM IST

Zeenat Aman attended an awards show last night, dressed in a midnight blue metallic cape blouse set by Amit Aggarwal. Let's decode the OG fashionista's look.

Zeenat Aman was among the many celebrities who attended last night's The Hollywood Reporter India's Women in Entertainment Awards. The veteran actor wore a cape blouse and flared pants. Let's dive deep into her gorgeous ensemble.

Zeenat Aman, at 73, dazzles in a gorgeous cape blouse outfit.
Zeenat Aman, at 73, dazzles in a gorgeous cape blouse outfit.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor wows in ‘bombshell’ body-hugging gown with 35,000 crystals and extravagant gold and diamond necklace. Pics

What did Zeenat Aman wear?

The paparazzi footage from the red carpet event shows Zeenat Aman arriving and posing for the photocall. The 73-year-old star chose a midnight blue ensemble from designer Amit Aggarwal's eponymous label. In a sea of young actors and new-generation stars, Zeenat shined in an elegant ensemble that stole the show. Fans loved her look and called her the ‘epitome of grace’, ‘evergreen beauty’, and ‘gorgeous’.

Decoding Zeenat Aman's look

The blue Amit Aggarwal ensemble featured a metallic micro-pleated draped cape crafted in a satin chiffon base. It has a plunging V neckline, full-length kaftan-styled sleeves, a belt to cinch the waist, a metallic pleated design embroidered on the front, and a relaxed silhouette. She wore it over a blue top featuring a sweetheart neckline.

Zeenat completed the ensemble by pairing the kaftan-style blouse with matching pants featuring a flared silhouette and floor-length hem. She accentuated the ensemble with statement jewellery and heels. She chose dainty diamond and pearl earrings, a long necklace reaching her torso, a bracelet, and rings.

With her signature grey shoulder-length bob left loose in a side parting, Zeenat Aman chose sunglasses, feathered brows, glossy nude lip shade, flushed cheeks, and glowing skin for the glam picks.

About Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman is an iconic figure in Indian cinema. Her journey began with winning the Femina Miss India and Miss Asia Pacific International pageants in 1970. Her breakthrough performance in Dev Anand's Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971) garnered her several awards and established her as a rising star.

Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On