Janhvi Kapoor wows in ‘bombshell’ body-hugging gown with 35,000 crystals and extravagant gold and diamond necklace. Pics

Janhvi Kapoor was among the many celebrities who attended an awards show last night. The actor chose a flame orange body-hugging gown for the red carpet event. On March 21, she shared pictures of her stylish look on Instagram with a fire emoji. Let's decode the glamorous outfit and how she styled it. Janhvi Kapoor wears a gorgeous orange gown decked in 35k crystals.

Janhvi Kapoor decks up in 35,000 crystals

Janhvi Kapoor's flame orange ensemble is from the house of designer Gaurav Gupta's eponymous label. Per a post shared by Gaurav Gupta on Instagram, the dress is called Flame Orange Crystal-Embellished Gown. It features the brand’s signature corseted lines and Cosmic Inferno embroidery, capturing the ‘movement and intensity of fire – both fierce and fluid’.

The highlight of Janhvi's custom Gaurav Gupta gown is the orange crystal-embellished all over. According to Vogue, the gown is decked with 35,000 shimmering crystals and was crafted over 400 hours by seven artisans. Additionally, the strapless design, plunging sweetheart neckline, corseted bodice cinching her torso, a flowy skirt, a floor-sweeping hem length, and a cinched waistline add a feminine grace to the gown.

The striking accessories

Janhvi paired the glittering gown with a Bvlgari choker necklace. It is called the B.Zero1 Rock Chain High Jewelry Necklace with studded pendant in 18 kt rose gold set with pavé diamonds. She also wore matching B.Zero 1 earrings, rings, and a stacked bracelet.

Meanwhile, with her tresses left loose in a centre parting and styled with blow-dried soft waves, Janhvi chose shimmery rose gold eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, feathered brows, flushed cheeks, berry-toned lips, and glowing highlighter for the glam.

What the internet said

Janhvi's pictures got love from her followers. Designer Gaurav Gupta commented, “Bombshell.” A fan wrote, “FIRE JK. This one's a killer.” Another called her a ‘Hottie’ and ‘Stunner’ in the comments. A comment read, “Indian Camilla Cabello.”