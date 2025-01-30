Gaurav Gupta's wife opens his show at Paris Fashion Week after life-threatening fire accident; inspires his collection

On Wednesday, Gaurav Gupta unveiled his Spring 2025 Couture show at the Paris Fashion Week 2025. The collection called Across the Fire is a touching story about love, trauma, and a new outlook on life inspired by his and his wife's journey after a traumatic fire accident. Gaurav Gupta walks with his wife during Paris Fashion Week showcase.

Aslo Read | Naagincore at Paris Fashion Week? Megan Thee Stallion wows at Gaurav Gupta show in chain dress, reverse nails

The designer told the story through the couture dresses he displayed. For the collection, Gaurav chose his wife and poet, Navkirat Sodhi, as his muse. In a video shared on his official page, he revealed how, during the fire accident, 55% of his wife's body was burnt.

‘She is a fighter and survivor’

The video begins with Gaurav talking about the accident. “One of the most life-changing experiences happened with us about 8 months ago. We were in a fire accident, literally from a candle,” he said. The designer revealed that when he tried to douse the fire with his hands, he suffered burns on one of them. Navkirat was in the ICU for 2.5 months, and the doctor gave her a 50% chance of survival. “She is a fighter and survivor…she is a goddess,” he added.

The Gaurav Gupta show

Navkirat not only turned muse for her husband, she also opened the show for him during the Paris Fashion Week. She walked the ramp dressed in a cream-coloured draped corset gown, with scars on her arms and legs in full display.

With his collection, the designer explained fire through its power to melt metal, the power to leave everything in ashes and fire through form and drapery. He also tried to showcase the injuries his wife sustained after the accident with the colours showing the shades of burns and bruises - from black to dark purple, from dark purple to blue.

Per the fashion Instagram page @ideservecouture, run by Hanan Besovic, a white wedding gown displayed during the show symbolised Navkirat's body in bandages. “These are the clothes that matter,” Hanan added.