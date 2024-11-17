Jhansi hospital fire ‘accidental’, says two-member panel: Report
According to Jhansi district magistrate Avinash Kumar, the fire broke out around 10.45 pm on Friday in the NICU wards of the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College
The fire at Jhansi's Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College which killed 11 newborns was “accidental” and there is no criminal conspiracy or negligence in the incident, a two-member committee investigating the blaze found.
The panel comprising Jhansi commissioner Vipul Dubey and DIG Range Kalanidhi Nathani found that the fire was caused by a short circuit in the switchboard, NDTV reported. The fire could not be brought under control because sprinklers were not installed in the pediatrics ward.
HT cannot independently verify this information.
According to Jhansi district magistrate Avinash Kumar, the fire broke out around 10.45 pm on Friday in the NICU wards of the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, one of the largest government hospitals in the state's Bundelkhand region.
The doctors told the panel that sprinklers were not installed in the NICU ward due to presence of newborns.
At the time of the incident, six nurses and other staff and two doctors were present in the NICU ward. One of the nurses sustained burns on her legs while trying to douse the flames.
According to the NDTV report, the fire from switchboard rapidly spread towards the oxygen concentrator when a paramedical staff and two others went in with fire extinguishers.
But the fire was already “beyond control”, the sources told the website, pointing to the findings of the committee. The detailed report of the investigation committee is expected soon, NDTV reported.
UP govt forms high-level panel to probe fire
The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday had set up a four-member panel to probe the fire at the Jhansi government hospital.
A four-member committee comprising members of the UP health department has been asked to submit its report in seven days.
"An investigation committee of the UP Health Department has been formed in connection with the fire incident at Jhansi Medical College. 4-member committee formed under the chairmanship of DG Medical Education. The investigation committee will give a detailed investigation report of the case in the next 7 days: the Uttar Pradesh government stated.
(With agency inputs)