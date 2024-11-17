Jhansi hospital fire ‘accidental’, says two-member panel: Report

At the time of the incident, six nurses and other staff and two doctors were present in the NICU ward. One of the nurses sustained burns on her legs while trying to douse the flames.



According to the NDTV report, the fire from switchboard rapidly spread towards the oxygen concentrator when a paramedical staff and two others went in with fire extinguishers.



But the fire was already “beyond control”, the sources told the website, pointing to the findings of the committee. The detailed report of the investigation committee is expected soon, NDTV reported.

UP govt forms high-level panel to probe fire

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday had set up a four-member panel to probe the fire at the Jhansi government hospital.

A four-member committee comprising members of the UP health department has been asked to submit its report in seven days.

"An investigation committee of the UP Health Department has been formed in connection with the fire incident at Jhansi Medical College. 4-member committee formed under the chairmanship of DG Medical Education. The investigation committee will give a detailed investigation report of the case in the next 7 days: the Uttar Pradesh government stated.



(With agency inputs)