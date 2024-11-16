Jhansi hospital fire: Parents search for missing babies amid growing demand for DNA tests

Kuldeep Sikarwar, Rani Sen and Sitara Devi saved at least five babies during the fire at the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) on Friday night killing 10 newborn babies. They managed to admit these babies to the emergency ward, with one of them also taken to a private hospital. U.P. deputy CM Brajesh Pathak at the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi on November 16. (Sourced)

However, these parents and relatives of the newborns claim that they have not received any information about the babies for whom they were there. Kuldeep, who became a father on November 9 after seven years of marriage, suffered burns on his hands while rescuing babies.

“I brought out at least five babies, but I’ve not been told anything about my own child. I can’t find him anywhere and no one is giving me any answers,” said a visibly distressed Kuldeep.

His wife Neelu is unconscious and his relatives are still searching for the baby along with him. “After so many prayers, he finally came to us. He had difficulty breathing and we brought him directly here from Mahoba,” he added.

Meanwhile, at another part of the medical college campus, Rani Sen was shouting at doctors as she asked them where her brother-in-law’s baby was. Rani had earlier found a baby severely scalded by the fire and admitted her to a private hospital. Later, she was told that her brother-in-law’s baby was among those who had died in the fire.

“No one is giving me a clear answer about how they identified the babies who were charred beyond recognition,” she claimed. “A doctor told me they were identified by a piece of paper tied to the first toe, but everything was burned beyond recognition,” Sen said.

Sitara Devi, 65, who had also admitted a baby to the private hospital, agreed. “I haven’t been able to find my grandson. We should be getting help, but no one is offering any,” she alleged. All three of them are now demanding DNA tests to confirm the identities of the babies, alive or dead, to ensure they are returned to their own parents.

Meanwhile, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak told HT that seven babies had already been identified and their bodies handed over to their families. “Three babies remain unidentified and efforts are underway to reach their families,” he said.

However, Kuldeep, Rani and Sitara allege that the identification process is a sham. “We’ve been here the whole time and have seen the condition of the bodies. There’s no way they can identify them properly except through DNA test,” they said.

When asked about the concerns raised, deputy CM Pathak said, “If necessary, DNA tests would be carried out. First, we are trying to reach the families whose mobile phones are switched off,” he added. As the search for answers continues, many desperate parents, still in shock from the tragedy, are calling for clear identification procedures to ensure their children are safely returned to them.