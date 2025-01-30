Naagincore at Paris Fashion Week? Megan Thee Stallion wows at Gaurav Gupta show in chain dress, reverse nails

Megan Thee Stallion arrived at the Gaurav Gupta haute couture show at the Paris Fashion Week in a look that left nothing to the imagination. The rapper and songwriter wore a drape chain gown from the designer's Spring Summer 2025 collection, Across The Flame. Let's decode the ensemble and the incredible details that went into bringing the ‘naagincore’ look to fruition. Megan Thee Stallion attends Gaurav Gupta's show at the Paris Fashion Week.

Chakras aligned!

Sharing Megan's Chakric Drape Chain Gown on Instagram, Gaurav Gupta wrote, “Megan is a cosmic force and working with her to craft this disruptive piece that embodies the spirit of tribal India has been exhilarating. Her willingness to explore and push boundaries made the collaboration a monumental moment.” Meanwhile, Megan posted photos of her look with the caption, “chakras aligned in @gauravguptaofficial.”

Every detail from Megan's ensemble, including the jewelled chains, the headgear resembling a snake and the choker necklace created an iconic look. The draped chain dress features beaded adornments, medallion embellishments, a see-through design, and spherical ornaments on the front resembling the Chakras. She wore it over a nude brown, strapless corset bodysuit featuring structured boning.

Lastly, a reverse metallic brown nail set, brown eye shadow, feathered brows, mascara-adorned lashes, glossy caramel brown lips, flushed cheeks, hair tied in a sleek bun, and glowing highlighter rounded off the look.

Naagincore in Paris

Diet Sabya and their followers called Megan's look ‘naagincore’. One user wrote, “Mallika Sherawat's HISS but couture. I live.” Another commented, “Loving and living for the Naginification 🐍 of pop icons.” A comment read, “Meghan thee hissstallion.” Another said, “Like we're literally in the year of the snake now 😄 I like how this is GG but very different from what we've seen from him.”