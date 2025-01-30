Sonam Kapoor is as beautiful as a white rose at Elie Saab's Paris Fashion Week haute couture show. Pics, video

Sonam Kapoor was among the many stars who attended the Elie Saab haute couture Spring Summer 25 show at Paris Fashion Week. The actor wore an all-white look from the designer's remarkable collection from last year to attend the couture event. Let's decode what Sonam wore. Sonam Kapoor attended the Elie Saab show at Paris Fashion Week.

As ethereal as a white rose!

Styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam - known for her fashion prowess and wearing the most iconic couture and designer looks over the years - wore a knit sweater, skirt, and overcoat ensemble designed by the Lebanon-based fashion designer. It is from his Fall 2024 Couture collection. Meanwhile, the accessories she donned with the ensemble are from the renowned Swiss label Piaget.

More details about Sonam's couture look

The ivory knit sweater features a cross-stitch design with see-through eyelets all over. It also has a turtle neckline, ribbed design on the neck, hem and cuffs, flared full-length sleeves, a relaxed silhouette, side slits, and rose-shaped florets embroidered on the sleeves. She wore the knitwear over a matching skirt featuring similar design elements and a figure-skimming silhouette.

Sonam wrapped up the ensemble by layering the knitted blouse and skirt set with a wool trench coat. It has wide-notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, rose-shaped florets embroidered on the front, a full-body length, and front patch pockets.

The actor accessorised her ensemble with matching white leather boots, broad-tinted sunglasses, gold rose-shaped earrings, a gold sunrise ring, a crystal-embellished ring, and a luxurious watch adorned with rainbow crystals.

With her hair left loose in a side parting and styled with soft waves, Sonam chose nude pink nails, glittering brown eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, darkened brows, winged eyeliner, flushed cheeks, bronzer and highlighter on the contours, and glossy pink lips for the glam.

How did the internet react?

Sonam's look garnered praise from her followers. A fan called her “Fashion Kapoor” in the comments. Another wrote, “First we had Miss Ma’am Deepu as Rekhaji and now Kapoor as the legend Zeenat Aman.”

A comment said, “Sonam is beyond fashion milestones; she is running a marathon of her own, and there is nobody behind her for at least another million miles.” Another said, “Mother is back to serve.”