BLACKPINK's Jennie hangs out with Kylie Jenner; Dua Lipa and others dazzle at Chanel Paris show: Who wore what

The house of Chanel displayed its spring/summer collection at the Spring 2025 Couture Show during the Couture Fashion Week in Paris. Many stars populated the front row of the runway show dressed in head-turning looks from the luxury label. Among the stars who attended the show were Dua Lipa, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, G-Dragon, Kylie Jenner, Lily-Rose Depp and Marion Cotillard. Let's take a look at who wore what. Jennie, Kylie Jenner and Dua Lipa at the Chanel show.

Also Read | Nita Ambani's stunning Chanel jacket comes with a price tag that could buy you a brand new car! Check cost

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa stole the show in a velvet hair bow, which was huge enough to make us think that the accessory, after its excessive use over the past couple of years, maybe as enticing as before. She wore a textured full-body length cape featuring a huge black velvet bow on the neckline and satin bows to cinch the front. Underneath the cape, she wore a ruffled silk blouse, a matching mini-length skirt, and black sheer stockings.

To accessorise, the singer chose a layered Chanel pearl belt, black pumps, a Chanel mini bag, rings, a bracelet, dainty earrings, and minimal makeup. Later, for the show, the singer changed into a signature Chanel look - a tweed Chanel crop jacket styled with a matching mini skirt. She wore the same accessories from her previous look with this ensemble.

BLACKPINK's Jennie

BLACKPINK member Jennie Kim attended the Chanel Couture show in a head-to-toe Chanel look. The singer lit up a rainy day in Paris in an ethereal baby blue and black ensemble. She wore a cape featuring dual-toned feather adornments on the bust, a satin floor-sweeping train on the back, and a crop hem length showing off her toned midriff. She styled it with a baby blue bikini top, black low-waist pants, a Chanel gold waist chain, a mini Chanel bag, rings, a messy bun, and minimal glam.

Kylie Jenner

As she took a seat right next to K-pop singer Jennie at the Chanel show, Kylie Jenner made heads turn in a popular Chanel tweed look with a modern twist. The reality TV star wore a tweed skirt set with patent block heels and a quilted vanity case. The ensemble features a cropped jacket with a midriff-baring hem, ornate gold buttons, and full-length sleeves. Meanwhile, the skirt has a pleated design and a low waistline. She also wore Chanel gold waist chains, a Chanel gold anklet, stacked bracelets, and sunnies.

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson arrives at the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection. (AP)

Pamela arrived in Paris for Chanel's Couture Spring/Summer 2025 show in a wintery white outfit that was nothing short of ethereal. She wore a white blouse with a ruffled high neck and frilly detailing around the neckline. Matching pleated wide-leg trousers, a no-makeup look, sunnies, and black shoes rounded off her look.

G-Dragon

South Korean rap singer and songwriter Kwon Ji-Young, also known as G-Dragon (C) leaves after attending the Chanel Women's Haute-Couture show. (AFP)

K-pop star and BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, known for his bold sense of style and his love of Chanel jackets, attended the Chanel show in a black and white suit that took the typical idea of formalwear to a whole new level. He added a pop of colour to the avant-garde ensemble with his mint green hair, orange-tinted sunglasses, colourful nails, and white shoes.