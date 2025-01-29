Khushi Kapoor's simple white kurta set is all about love; its affordable 6.5k price tag makes it a must-have

With every stunning look that she wears for her outings or film promotions, Khushi Kapoor proves that she is the Gen-Z fashionista to look out for. The actor recently did an interview with Curly Tales for Loveyapa promotions. She wore a simple white Chanderi kurta set for the occasion. Let's find out its price and where you can get the exact look. Khushi Kapoor's simple white kurta set is worth ₹ 6.5k.

Also Read | Mammootty's extravagant ₹90-lakh watch with a rose gold dial is a beauty. Find out its price and other details

What is the price of Khushi Kapoor's kurta set?

Khushi's traditional ensemble is from the shelves of a celebrity favourite ethnic wear brand called The Loom. The outfit Khushi wore is called Ivory Embroidered Chanderi Kurta with Pants. Adding it to your collection will cost you ₹6,490.

Khushi Kapoor's Chanderi suit set is worth approximately ₹6.5k.

More details about Khushi's look

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the Chanderi suit set features a kurta and pants set. The A-line kurta boasts a round neckline, cross-stitch embroidered hearts in red hue, a relaxed silhouette, a thigh-length hem, quarter-length sleeves, a scalloped hem, and a sheer silhouette. The tonal organza lace detailing on the sleeves and hemline adds a touch of grace.

Khushi wore the kurta with matching Chanderi pants featuring inseam pockets, a half-elasticated waist with a drawstring, straight-leg fitting, and scalloped organza lace embroidered on the hem. She accessorised the ensemble with embroidered juttis and oxidised silver jewels, including stacked bracelets, rings, and jhumkis.

With her hair left loose in a centre parting and styled in soft blowout waves, Khushi chose muted brown eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, darkened brows, mascara-adorned lashes, pink lip shade, flushed cheeks, and glowing highlighter for the glam picks.

Khushi Kapoor's next release

Khushi Kapoor will be seen next in Loveyapa with Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, and Kiku Sharda. Meanwhile, Khushi made her debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.