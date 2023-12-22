Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kajol, Amisha Patel and other celebs attend Anand Pandit's birthday bash: Who wore what

Film producer Anand Pandit hosted a lavish party to celebrate his 60th birthday last night. The event was nothing short of a glamorous affair as Bollywood A-listers including Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Amisha Patel, Sunny Leone, Sharman Joshi, Suniel Shetty, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Shankar Mahadevan, Mallika Sherawat, Hina Khan and others graced the occasion. Whenever there is a Bollywood bash, there is a treasure trove of style inspiration as the stars arrive in stunning outfits. Last night was no exception as some donned exquisite sarees and glamorous gowns while others kept it minimal yet stylish in smart casuals. Scroll down to find out who wore what. Don't forget to take fashion notes! (Also read: Year Ender 2023: From off-shoulder blouses to vibrant colour palettes; explore top 6 ethnic fashion trends of the year ) From Shah Rukh Khan to Kajol, who wore what to Anand Pandit's birthday bash(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Shah Rukh Khan

The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, arrived at the event in an all black outfit. His outfit consisted of a crisp black shirt, which he paired with a double-breasted blazer that flattered his toned body. With matching black trousers, a pair of black loafers, a black pearl necklace and black sunglasses, he looked completely dapper. With his gelled hair, perfectly groomed beard and charming smile, he is sure to steal your heart.

Kajol

Kajol and her love for sequined sarees is undeniable and last night was no different as the stunning diva graced the event in yet another dazzling shimmering saree. Her saree came in a captivating light blue shade and was embellished with shimmer all over. She draped it elegantly around her with her pallu falling off her shoulders. The centre slit at the bottom added to the glamour. She finished off her stunning look with diamond drop earrings, loose hair and glam make-up.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan arrived at the party looking like a gentleman in a black suit. His dapper look featured a well-fitted blue shirt, which he paired with a black blazer and matching trousers. In terms of accessories, Salman kept it chic and styled his look with a trendy black belt, his statement silver bracelet and shiny black loafers. He finished off his look with a perfectly groomed beard and gelled hair.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is not only adored for his amazing dance moves, he also reigns supreme when it comes to style and fashion. Whatever the occasion, the dashing actor makes sure to steal the limelight. Last night was no different as he arrived looking chic in an all-black look that featured a black t-shirt, matching blazer and black denim trousers. The addition of a black hat and orange tinted sunglasses made his look a complete showstopper.

Kartik Aaryan and Tiger Shroff

Kartik Aaryan and Tiger Shroff, the heartthrobs of Bollywood, arrived at the event in their dashing outfits. Kartik kept it minimal in a black t-shirt, paired with an open buttoned jacket and trousers. He completed his look with a trendy colour blocked sneaker. Meanwhile, Tiger looked effortlessly stylish in a black jacket with a half-opened chain, side pocket and full sleeves. He teamed it with black trousers, shiny black shoes and a pair of tinted sunglasses.

Amisha Patel

Gadar actress Amisha Patel is getting hotter by the day and her latest look is a testament to that. The stylish diva arrived at the party looking like a glam doll in a mini dress. Her glamorous outfit features a sheer fabric, barely there straps, sweetheart neckline, bodycon fit, intricate floral detailing embellished with beads and emeralds and a mini hemline. She accessorised her look with a pair of shiny pump heels, stud earrings and diamond bracelets adorning her wrist. With a stunning make-up look and a high ponytail, she completed her look.

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor oozes oomph and exudes stylish vibes in an all back look. Her effortless stylish outfit features a captivating black shade, a short neckline, full sleeves, a fitted bodice, a knotted detail at the waist, a flowy bottom and a midi hemline. Keeping her accessories to a minimum, she styled her look with just a pair of black stiletto heels. With a dewy make-up look and blow-dried hair, she was looking just like a wow.