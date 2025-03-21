Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan bring Honey Bunny energy to the red carpet in stylish outfits. Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan attended an awards show last night. The paparazzi clicked the actors walking the red carpet at the News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2025. While Samantha wore a statement saree, Varun chose a navy blue blazer, matching shirt, and cream pants for the star-studded night. Let's dive deep into their gorgeous looks. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan attended an awards show last night.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra turns airport into her runway, serves a killer look in leather bomber and ripped jeans. Pics

What did Samantha Ruth Prabhu wear?

The paparazzi clips show Samantha posing on the red carpet and greeting the media during the photocall. She wore a pre-draped saree from her best friend and designer Kresha Bajaj's collection. The lavender six yards feature lace-embroidered borders and a pleated pallu draped low to show off the statement blouse. Meanwhile, the neatly-placed pleats on the front add an element of feminine elegance to the saree.

Meanwhile, the statement bustier blouse has a plunging sweetheart neckline, spaghetti straps, shimmering lavender beads embellished on the bust, and scalloped beads adorned on the hem to add some bling to the ethnic yet modern ensemble. Lastly, Samantha and Kresha took the bling factor to the next level by layering a crystal-embellished drape on her shoulders and featuring a choker neckline.

For the accessories, Samantha let the outfit shine on its own and only wore dainty earrings and stilettos. Lastly, with her hair left loose in a side parting and styled in soft waves, she chose a soft makeup look, including feathered brows, flushed cheeks, muted smokey eyes, rosy pink lips, mascara-adorned lashes, and glowing highlighter for the glam picks.

Varun Dhawan complemented her in…

Meanwhile, Samantha's Honey Bunny co-star, Varun Dhawan, wore a navy blue button-up shirt for the occasion. It has a collared neckline, front button closures which he left open on the top, and a fitted silhouette. He completed the ensemble with a matching notch-lapel blazer and cream-coloured bell-bottom fit pants. Black dress shoes, a silver chain, a printed pocket square, and a backswept hairdo rounded off his red carpet look.