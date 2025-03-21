Priyanka Chopra turns airport into her runway, serves a killer look in leather bomber and ripped jeans. Pics

Priyanka Chopra arrived in New York on March 20 (March 21 IST). The actor was clicked at the airport, and the pictures were shared by a fan page on Instagram. She turned the airport into her runway, dressed in a killer all-black outfit. Let's decode what the actor wore and steal some style inspo for your next flight. Priyanka Chopra clicked in New York City. (Instagram/@jerryxmimi)

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra steps out in ₹1 lakh Dior pyjama set; adds extra sparkle with diamond belly piercing

What Priyanka Chopra wore at the airport?

For her arrival in New York, Priyanka wore a black tank top featuring a U-neckline, broad shoulder straps, a fitted silhouette, and a cropped hem showing off her toned abs. As for the bottoms, the actor wore grey acid-washed denim jeans featuring a mid-rise waist, a relaxed straight-leg fitting, front and back pockets, and distressed ripped detailing on the knee. She completed the airport outfit with a leather bomber jacket.

The bomber jacket

The star of Priyanka's airport look was her black leather bomber jacket, which gave off a cool-chic 80s vibe. It featured a raised collar neckline, a drop shoulder design, front breast pockets, full-length sleeves which she pushed back till her elbows, a front zip closure left open to give a peek at her outfit, and an oversized silhouette.

Meanwhile, for the accessories, Priyanka chose two dainty gold chains with one featuring a heart-shaped pendant, gold bracelets, rings, black Chelsea boots, a black baseball cap, and sunglasses. With her silky, straight hair left loose, the actor opted for berry-toned lips, flushed cheeks, a glowing base, feathered brows, and a hint of mascara on the lashes to round off the glam.

What's on the work front for Priyanka?

Priyanka was in Odisha's Koraput recently for a film schedule. The actor was shooting for SS Rajamouli's upcoming project, SSMB 29. Apart from Priyanka, the film also stars Mahesh Babu. Rajamouli’s father, writer Vijayendra Prasad, has penned the story for SSMB 29, and it is said to be an action-adventure similar to Indiana Jones.