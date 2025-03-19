Priyanka Chopra steps out in 1 lakh Dior pyjama set; adds extra sparkle with diamond belly piercing

Priyanka Chopra is currently in India, busy shooting for her upcoming movie #SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu. The actor was recently spotted at Mumbai airport, looking stylish as always. Priyanka's style mantra is all about keeping it comfy yet chic, and her latest look is proof of that. Rocking a printed pyjama set in the most fashionable way, she proved that you don't need to go OTT to make a statement. Let's break down her look and steal some style tips. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra gives masterclass in airport fashion with her stylish lime green co-ord set look. Watch ) Priyanka Chopra was spotted at Mumbai airport sporting a chic look. (Photo by Ashutosh Rai)

Priyanka Chopra rocks printed pyjama set

Priyanka's outfit comes straight from the shelves of luxury brand Dior. She wore the Chez Moi shirt, featuring the iconic Toile de Jouy motif in white and navy blue silk twill. The design is elevated with black piping, a notched collar, and a button-down front with two pockets, adding a refined touch. She paired it with matching relaxed-fit pants, nailing the print-on-print trend. To break the monotony, she left her shirt unbuttoned, letting a black tank top peek through for a casual yet polished finish.

How much her outfit costs

If you loved Priyanka's look and are wondering how much her outfit costs, you might be in for a surprise! Her luxe pyjama set comes with a hefty price tag of €1,494, which is approximately ₹1,34,000.

Priyanka Chopra's pyjama set comes with a price tag of ₹1,34,000.(www.jolicloset.com)

She accessorized her look with oversized rectangular sunglasses, golden hoop earrings, and classic white shoes. But what truly caught the attention of fashion lovers was the diamond piercing on her navel, adding an extra amount of glam. With blushed cheeks, red lipstick and her luscious tresses left loose in the side partition, she perfectly finished off her chic look.

On the work front

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the 2023 film Love Again. Up next, she's gearing up for SS Rajamouli's #SSMB29 alongside Mahesh Babu. In Hollywood, she has some exciting projects lined up, including Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena and The Bluff with Karl Urban.