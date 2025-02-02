Priyanka Chopra makes simple white co-ord set look super chic in latest airport look; fashionistas, take notes

Priyanka Chopra, who's currently busy filming her upcoming movie SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu, took a brief pause from her hectic schedule to join her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding celebration. On February 2, the 42-year-old actor was spotted returning to Mumbai, where she graciously acknowledged the paparazzi with a warm smile as she stepped out of the airport. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra’s simple blue Chanderi suit for Chilkur Balaji Temple visit will steal your heart. It costs just…) Priyanka Chopra stuns in an all-white look at Mumbai airport.

Priyanka Chopra rocks all-white airport look

Priyanka totally nailed the airport look in an all-white ensemble, effortlessly blending style and comfort. From head to toe, she showed us how to rock a casual yet chic outfit while still looking super fashionable. Let's break down her look and snag some style tips.

Priyanka served major lessons in monochrome fashion as she rocked an all-white look. Her outfit featured a white co-ord set with a breezy oversized cotton shirt, complete with full sleeves and a cute flower embroidery on the side. She kept it relaxed by leaving a few buttons undone, letting her white bralette peek through. She paired it with matching shorts for a stylish look.

How she styled her look

Priyanka's accessorising game was top-notch as always. She paired her all-white look with white-rimmed oval sunglasses, a grey cap, golden hoop earrings, and grey loafers. To add a fun pop of colour, she carried a stylish yellow handbag, showing us how the right accessories can take a simple outfit to the next level.

Her glam was on point with a soft nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, and a glowing highlighter. She finished the look with nude lips and let her luscious tresses flow freely, cascading effortlessly down her shoulders.

On the work front

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra completed filming for Citadel Season Two. She has two exciting projects, The Bluff and Heads of State, lined up next. Currently, she's busy working on her upcoming film SSMB29, where she stars alongside Mahesh Babu, directed by SS Rajamouli.