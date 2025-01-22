Menu Explore
Priyanka Chopra’s simple blue Chanderi suit for Chilkur Balaji Temple visit will steal your heart. It costs just…

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Jan 22, 2025 08:37 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra embraced simplicity and elegance in a beautiful blue suit during her Chilkur Balaji Temple visit. Here’s how you can steal her graceful look.

Priyanka Chopra recently paid a visit to the famous Chilkur Balaji Temple in Hyderabad, showcasing a softer side of her fashion repertoire. Known for her glamorous ensembles, the 42-year-old actor took a refreshing detour from her usual high-fashion looks and embraced her ethnic side in a simple yet elegant blue suit. Let's decode her outfit and take some fashion notes from the diva. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra spotted Christmas shopping with Nick Jonas in LA wearing luxe cashmere outfit. Guess how much it costs! )

Priyanka Chopra embraces ethnic elegance in blue suit at Chilkur Balaji Temple. (Instagram/@priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra embraces ethnic elegance in blue suit at Chilkur Balaji Temple. (Instagram/@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra stuns in elegant blue kurta set

On Tuesday, Priyanka shared a series of pictures and videos on Instagram, captioning them: "With the blessings of Shri Balaji, a new chapter begins. May we all find peace in our hearts and prosperity and abundance all around us. God's grace is infinite."

While she didn't elaborate on what she meant by "new chapter," many speculated that it could be a subtle hint at her rumoured collaboration with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu. In the post, Priyanka was seen looking absolutely graceful as she posed within the temple premises, donning an elegant blue suit.

Priyanka's suit featured a stunning turquoise blue shade, exuding understated elegance. The ensemble included a soft mul Chanderi A-line kurta with a V-neckline and charming bell-shaped sleeves adorned with delicate white floral lace. She paired it with a matching organza dupatta, which she gracefully draped over her head. Completing the look were palazzo pants embellished with lace details at the hem on organza fabric, creating a sophisticated appearance.

What is the price of her look?

If you loved Priyanka's look and want to add it to your wardrobe, we've got all the details for you. Her stunning suit is from the shelves of the brand Shabab Set and comes with a price tag of 12,000.

With a minimal makeup look featuring mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, nude lipstick and her luscious tresses left loose, Priyanka perfectly finished off her ethnic look.

