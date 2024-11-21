Priyanka Chopra’s sun-kissed look in stylish top-jeans combo proves burgundy is the go-to colour this winter. See pics

Priyanka Chopra knows just how to keep her fans hooked, not just with her amazing roles on-screen but also through her engaging social media presence. She frequently shares personal moments and behind-the-scenes glimpses with her followers, offering a candid look into her life. Her latest post is no exception, as she shows us how to take the most stunning sun-kissed photos, basking in the winter sunlight. Scroll down to take notes from the diva. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra proves she will always be ‘hot’ in stunning mini skirt look. Can you guess how much it costs? ) Priyanka Chopra recently shared glam sun-kissed photos on Instagram.(Instagram/@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra rocks burgundy top and denim look

On Thursday morning, she gave her fans a sweet surprise as she took to Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures accompanied by the caption, "Playing with the sun…. "In the post, she can be seen striking glam poses in a stylish burgundy outfit, with the sun's natural light perfectly illuminating the photos. Let's take a moment to admire her beauty.

Priyanka wore a full-sleeve burgundy top with a body-hugging fit and a split crew neckline. She perfectly paired it with a matching pair of skinny-fit, high-waisted denim jeans for a chic, effortless look. Her outfit proves that making a fashion statement doesn't have to be complicated—sometimes, just a well-fitted top and denim combo in the right colour can be all you need to look super stylish.

She accessorised her look with a pair of small silver hoop earrings and a stylish black wristwatch. Her makeup was on point with nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, a glowing highlighter, and a shade of pink lipstick. She completed the look by styling her luscious tresses in a chic half-up hairstyle for a trendy finish.

On the work front

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will next star in the comedy film Heads of State, alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She will also play a pirate in The Bluff with Karl Urban. Additionally, Priyanka will reprise her role in the second season of her hit Prime Video series, Citadel.