Priyanka Chopra celebrates her love for food with delicious spread that will have you drooling

ByAkanksha Agnihotri, New Delhi
Oct 19, 2024 03:20 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra shares delightful Indian feast, showcasing her love for ghar ka khana and a variety of cuisines during her recent Mumbai visit.

Whenever Priyanka Chopra takes a trip to India, she always manages to make headlines and recently, she wrapped up a short visit after arriving in the country on October 16. The diva made the most of her trip with a packed schedule of events where she flaunted back-to-back stunning looks from the Marathi film Paani screening or the Max Factor launch event that left fashion enthusiasts swooning. Apart from her stylish looks, her trip highlighted her love for good food. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra weird beauty secret: Using haemorrhoid cream under eyes! )

In her recent Instagram post, Priyanka Chopra celebrated her Mumbai trip with a feast of Indian comfort foods and international dishes.(Instagram/@priyankachopra)
In her recent Instagram post, Priyanka Chopra celebrated her Mumbai trip with a feast of Indian comfort foods and international dishes.(Instagram/@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra's Mumbai diaries

On Saturday, Priyanka treated her fans to a weekend surprise by sharing a series of pictures from her Mumbai visit on Instagram. She captioned the post, "Full calendar, sure… but it's also the little things (sic)." In the viral pictures, she can be seen having a fantastic time with her friends and family. While fans gushed over her stunning looks, food enthusiasts couldn't help but focus on the incredible spread on her dining table.

What is inside Priyanka's feast?

The post shows her laughing and enjoying a delightful spread of Indian dishes featuring a tantalising mix of comfort foods. It perfectly highlights a variety of cuisines, from Chinese and Italian to mouth-watering street food. The feast included pav bhaji, kadhi pakoda, karela, paneer tikka, noodles, pizza sandwiches and even French fries! Accompanied by a range of dips, this spread looked like the ultimate indulgence after what must have been a hectic schedule.

The dishes on her table really show her love for Indian flavours. There is something truly special about coming home and diving into a plate of ghar ka khana or homemade food. It is a feeling that a lot of Indians living abroad can relate to—craving those home-cooked meals that no restaurant can ever replicate. Priyanka's post is a lovely reminder of the comfort and nostalgia that comes with traditional Indian food.

