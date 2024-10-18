Priyanka Chopra shows Bollywood babes how it’s done in sparkly mini dress and Ariana Grande-style ponytail. Watch

Priyanka Chopra's latest look is pure glitz and glam, showing off her unbeatable fashion game. The actress is currently in Mumbai, and last night, she stole the show at the Max Factor India launch event. Our Desi Girl always knows how to turn heads, and after rocking a chic powder blue power suit, she switched things up effortlessly with a super glam mini dress that shimmered from head to toe, making her shine like the true star she is. Scroll down to know more about her appearance. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra’s stylish powder blue blazer look proves capri pants are back in fashion. See the price of her outfit ) Priyanka Chopra stuns at the Max Factor India launch in shimmering Stella McCartney outfit,(Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra stuns in shimmery mini dress

For her glam look, Priyanka stunned in a head-turning ensemble from Stella McCartney. The outfit featured a sage green shade, with a plunging neckline top paired with a mini skirt, both sparkling with shimmering embellishments that oozed pure glamour. But she didn't stop there—Priyanka took it up a notch by adding a dramatic, floor-sweeping cape in the same hue, creating a statement look that was equal parts chic and powerful, making sure she was the centre of attention.

She completed her look with a pair of dazzling diamond earrings and silver strappy stiletto heels, perfectly complementing the shimmering ensemble. For her glam makeup, Priyanka opted for shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, a stroke of kajal, defined brows, contoured cheekbones, blushed cheeks, and glossy nude lipstick. Her luscious tresses were styled to perfection in an Ariana Grande-inspired high ponytail, with her locks cascading beautifully down her shoulders, adding a playful yet chic touch to the look.

How fans reacted

Her pictures and videos quickly went viral on social media, racking up tons of likes and comments from fans who couldn't stop gushing over her look. One fan wrote, "Body is bodying, I wanna know what she eats," while another commented, "Why does she always walk like a dream? That aura!" Another fan simply said, "Ate and left no crumbs!"