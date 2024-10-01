Priyanka Chopra rocks stylish three-piece pantsuit, proves she is queen of power dressing. See pics

Priyanka Chopra recently attended the Prime Video Presents Trailblazers Showcase at Queen Elizabeth Hall in London and the star-studded event also featured Octavia Spencer, Bryce Dallas Howard, Amy Pascal, Lindsey Weber among other celebrities. Known for her love of power dressing, the Citadel actor often stuns in sharp pantsuits or blazer dresses and her latest appearance was no exception. Priyanka brought serious boss babe energy in a chic three-piece pantsuit, effortlessly showcasing how to master power dressing with style and confidence. Let's decode her chic look and take some fashion notes from the diva. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra celebrates Nick Jonas's birthday in style, rocks a stunning off-shoulder orange dress. See pics ) Priyanka Chopra steals the spotlight in stylish three-piece pantsuit at Amazon event.(Instagram/@jerryxmimi)

Priyanka Chopra stuns in pantsuit

Priyanka stunned in a loose-fit, double-breasted blazer crafted from woven fabric, featuring sharp peak lapels and front buttons. Complete with structured shoulder pads, a welt chest pocket and jetted front pockets with flaps - the blazer exuded elegance. She elevated her look by pairing it with a matching, well-fitted waistcoat that came with a deep V-neckline, adding a layer of sultry sophistication. Completing her ensemble, Priyanka opted for a pair of straight-fit trousers that perfectly complimented her chic monochrome look.

For accessories, Priyanka kept it minimal, allowing her outfit to take center stage. She styled her look with a pair of silver hoop earrings, a sleek diamond chain necklace, quirky golden bracelet adorning her wrist and a pair of classic black pump high heels. Her makeup was flawless, featuring nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, a glowing highlighter and a shade of soft pink lipstick. Her luscious tresses were styled in soft curls, left open with a middle parting, perfectly rounding off her glamorous look.

On the work front

On the professional front, the 42-year-old actress recently finished filming her upcoming action movie The Bluff, directed by Frank Ewen Flowers. She has also begun working on the second season of her hit Prime Video series Citadel. Additionally, Priyanka is set to appear in Ilya Naishuller's Heads of State, where she will star alongside Idris Elba, John Cena, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root and Carla Gugino.