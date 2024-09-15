Priyanka Chopra’s insane diamond earrings among top 5 best Emmys jewellery looks of all time. Other 4 includes…

The biggest night in international television is almost upon us! The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards are set to take place on September 15 (September 16, IST), and excitement is building as the countdown begins. Fashion lovers are eagerly anticipating the glamorous looks their favourite celebrities will showcase on the red carpet. Known for delivering iconic fashion moments, the Emmys promise a showcase of exquisite gowns and elegant suits that will set new trends and create unforgettable style statements. (Also read: Emmys return with 'Shogun' and 'The Bear' leading the pack ) Discover the top 5 best Emmy jewellery looks of all time(Instagram)

Popular US influencer Julia Hackman Chafé recently took to Instagram to reveal her top five best Emmys jewellery looks of all time, and guess what? Our very own Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra, made it on the list! Want to know who the other four are? Scroll down to find out!

1. Queen Sofia Vergara in 2013

At the 2013 Emmys, Sofia Vergara stole the show in a stunning red lace Vera Wang gown with a flared hem and exposed corsetry. But what truly caught everyone's eye were her emerald jewels. Vergara dazzled with Lorraine Schwartz gems totalling 161 carats, worth over $7 million, adding a major dose of sparkle to her already show-stopping look.

2. Jane Fonda in 2017

Legendary actress Jane Fonda turned heads at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards with a show-stopping look. At 79, she dazzled in a stunning gown paired with jewellery worth a staggering $2.4 million from Gismondi 1754. Fonda's standout piece was a necklace featuring over 152 carats of emeralds and diamonds, valued at $1.75 million, elegantly draped down her back—a trend recently gaining popularity. She complemented the look with a long, 40-carat diamond and emerald earrings, accentuated by her high ponytail, and a striking 10-carat emerald ring.

3. Helen Mirren in 2006

Helen Mirren looked incredible at the 2006 Emmy Awards, where she wowed everyone with a diamond-and-emerald choker from Fred Leighton. The exquisite piece added a touch of glamour to her elegant outfit, enhancing her already radiant presence on the red carpet.

4. Billy Porter in 2021

American actor-singer Billy Porter, renowned for his distinctive style, made a statement at the Emmys 2021 with a striking black jumpsuit featuring dramatic ruffled sleeves. However, it was his show-stopping diamond and emerald necklace, paired with diamond bracelets, rings, and cuff earrings, that truly stole the spotlight and completed his eye-catching look.

5. Priyanka Chopra in 2017

Priyanka Chopra turned heads at the 2017 Emmys, where she paired her chic Balmain gown with 62-carat emerald-cut diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz. This glamorous combination remains one of our standout looks from the event.