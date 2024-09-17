Priyanka Chopra celebrates Nick Jonas's birthday in style, rocks a stunning off-shoulder orange dress. See pics

Priyanka Chopra just dropped the sweetest post on Instagram for Nick Jonas, and it's seriously heart-melting! Wishing her hubby a happy birthday, Priyanka's message is full of love, and it's giving us all the couple goals feels. Whether they're on vacation or just enjoying everyday moments, they often give fans a glimpse into their lives. But it's not just their amazing chemistry that grabs attention, they also know how to slay in the fashion department. Their latest look is no exception, as they both look super stylish in trendy outfits. Scroll down to find out more. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra’s insane diamond earrings among top 5 best Emmys jewellery looks of all time. Other 4 includes… ) Priyanka Chopra turned heads at Nick Jonas’s birthday bash in stylish outfit.(Instagram/@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra heartfelt birthday post for Nick Jonas

On Tuesday morning, Priyanka surprised her fans with the cutest family moments on Instagram. She shared a series of adorable pictures along with the caption, "Happiest birthday to the best husband and dad. You make all our dreams come true... everyday.. we love you." One of the photos shows the trio enjoying a cosy family hug, while another captures Nick giving an incredible performance. Let's take a look at her heartwarming post.

Decoding their stylish look

In the post, the duo looked super chic. Priyanka rocked an orange off-shoulder dress made from luxurious plissé fabric, featuring a back zipper and a trendy side slit, oozing pure glamour. She kept her accessories minimal, letting the outfit shine, and styled the look with a pair of high heels. Her makeup was on point, with mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and bold ruby-red lipstick. She completed the look by styling her luscious tresses in soft curls with a middle parting, nailing the look to perfection.

On the other hand, her dashing husband, Nick Jonas, looked effortlessly stylish in a striking blue open-buttoned jacket layered over a trendy white and red graphic t-shirt. He paired the look with matching blue baggy trousers, accessorised with white sneakers, giving him a sharp and fashionable appearance. He pulled off the ensemble with absolute charm.