Priyanka Chopra’s stylish powder blue blazer look proves capri pants are back in fashion. See the price of her outfit

ByAkanksha Agnihotri, New Delhi
Oct 17, 2024 08:38 PM IST

At the Max Factor launch in Mumbai, Priyanka Chopra dazzled in a chic powder blue three-piece outfit featuring a sheer top, blazer and capri pants. See video.

Priyanka Chopra is giving us all the style vibes in a dreamy light blue outfit, showing exactly how to revamp power dressing. Our Desi Girl recently touched down in Mumbai to launch the global makeup brand 'Max Factor' in India. She was spotted earlier at the airport in a stylish white lounge set, leaving fans eagerly awaiting her glam look for the launch event. Fashion lovers aren't disappointed as PC just dropped another killer "IT" look, reminding everyone why she's the ultimate style queen. Scroll down to know more about her chic look. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra rocks stylish three-piece pantsuit, proves she is queen of power dressing. See pics )

Priyanka Chopra turns heads in a stylish powder blue outfit.(Instagram/@priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra turns heads in a stylish powder blue outfit.(Instagram/@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra rocks powder blue powersuit

Priyanka gave her fans a sweet surprise as she recently took to Instagram and uploaded a reel of herself along with the caption, "My favourite getaway… #Gateway". In the video, she looks as stylish as ever, posing by the iconic Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai, near the Gateway of India. Her post instantly went viral, racking up tons of likes and comments from fans who couldn't stop gushing over her look. Let's take a moment to admire her beauty.

For her look, Priyanka opted for a chic three-piece ensemble in a soothing powder blue shade. She wore a sheer spaghetti strap top, layered with a matching blazer featuring full sleeves, a double collar, notch lapels, and power shoulders. Instead of pants, she went for trendy, relaxed-fit capri shorts, creating the perfect monochromatic look.

What is the price of her outfit?

If you loved Priyanka's look and are wondering how much it costs, don't worry, we've got the details for you. Her outfit is from the brand SER.O.YA. The blazer is priced at 29,363, the top comes in at 20,866, and the capri shorts cost 23,390, bringing the total cost of her look to 73,619.

Priyanka Chopra's stylish outfit costs ₹73,619.(www.revolve.com)
Priyanka Chopra's stylish outfit costs ₹73,619.(www.revolve.com)

She accessorised her look with a pair of silver hoop earrings, a dainty pendant necklace and a pair of high heels. With a soft, dewy makeup look and her tresses styled in soft curls and tied in a ponytail with a section of her hair framing the face from the front, she looked absolutely stunning.

Follow Us On