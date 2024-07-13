Aishwarya Rai's Day 2 look in too colourful ensemble disappoints fashion lovers, fans say ‘terrible outfits’. Watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a solo appearance with her daughter Aaradhya on Day 2 of the Ambani wedding, standing out from the usual family arrivals. Unlike the Bachchan clan, including Amitabh, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Nikhil Nanda, who arrived together, Aishwarya chose to attend separately, sparking curiosity. Aishwarya has been a topic of conversation not just for her solo appearance but also for her fashion choices. She wore a vibrant suit ensemble that may divide opinion among fashion critics, but her distinctive tied hairstyle was certainly loved by all. Scroll down to explore more about her standout look. (Also read: Anant Ambani gifts Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and all his groomsmen ₹2 crore watches. Watch video here ) Aishwarya Rai wore a vibrant look for Day 2 at Ambani wedding while Aaradhya stuns in pink ethnic look.(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Decoding Aishwarya's day 2 ethnic look

As soon as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's pictures and videos hit social media, they quickly became the talk of the town. In the viral video, she is seen posing with her daughter Aradhya, who looked adorable in a baby pink embroidered gown. Reactions have been mixed in fashion circles—while some fans criticised the vibrant colours and outfit choices, others were less impressed, with comments like "The colours are too loud," "Terrible outfit," and "She should fire her stylist." Whether you love or dislike the look, take a look and make your own judgment.

Aishwarya's look was a vibrant explosion of colours and intricate embroidery, showcased in a long gown with a bold multicolour print and embellished with sequins along the black borders for added glamour. She paired it with a black netted dupatta and accessorised with luxurious diamond jewellery, including a choker necklace, statement earrings, and a maang tikka. Her makeup featured nude eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheekbones, a glowing highlighter, and bold lipstick. Completing the ensemble, her tresses were styled in a neat bun adorned with white gajra, giving her traditional look a polished finish.

About Aishwarya's day 1 look

Aishwarya's Day 1 ensemble showcased a striking red outfit that highlighted intricate gold detailing. The modern silhouette included a floor-length jacket over a matching kurta. The deep V-neckline of the kurta was emphasised by the jacket's front slit, offering both style and comfort. The outfit was enhanced with thick golden borders along the sleeves, collar, and hem. Completing the look was a luxurious Banarasi dupatta with golden stripes and motifs, which she draped gracefully over one shoulder, leaving it open for added elegance.