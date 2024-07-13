Ambani wedding: Kim K, Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif make a case for non-bridal reds

Just like wearing white to a Christian wedding is considered to be an absolute disservice to the bride on her big day, the same sentiment has been honoured for generations when it comes to red and Indian weddings with the colour quintessentially being seen as a bridal hue. However, with brides-to-be increasingly moving away from the typical and instead opting for colours that speak to their personal aesthetic, red appears to have taken a back seat in the contemporary wedding landscape of the country. That being said, a thorough comeback appears to be on the cards for red, albeit with a significant twist. While it was an absolute non-no to wear red to weddings, the colour reigned big on the sartorial mood boards of some of the most keynote attendees marking their presence for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's nuptials. As a matter of fact, sister of the bride, Anjali Merchant Majithia, who previously made waves with her haldi look, too turned out in a maroon and gold Jigyam lehenga. Let's round up the faces for this seemingly new trend on the block. Kim Kardashian, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone in red for the Ambani wedding(X, Instagram)

Kim Kardashian

Back in 2018, Kim Kardashian had donned a slew of ethnic looks for her cover story with Vogue, one of which included a shimmering red Sabyasachi saree. 6 years later, the Skims mogul picked up right where she left things off. Kim arrived for the Ambani wedding in a svelte red lehenga set, with a midriff-baring bustier blouse adorned with statement tassels around the hem. Long waves and subtle diamond jewellery completed the look.

Not long after the wedding Kim posted a picture of Princess Jasmine, dressed in red instead of the typical blue, presumably the inspiration for her look.

Deepika Padukone

A heavily pregnant Deepika Padukone arrived at the Ambani wedding with mother Ujjala Padukone. The expecting mum looked extravagant in a gold-laced red Torani pant and kurta set. The ensemble stood completed with a gota-lined dupatta. The real cincher of Deepika's look for the evening was her statement choker from Chand Begum Jewels. Flaunting a 150-carat ruby surrounded by white sapphires, the choker has ties to Sikh artistry and the family of Sikh Empire emperor, Maharaja Ranjit Singh. Truly royal.

Katrina Kaif

After a significant period of staying out of the limelight, Katrina made it to the Ambani wedding with husband Vicky Kaushal in tow. Katrina painted a conservative yet chic picture in a red Sabyasachi saree lined with minimal gold work. The full-sleeved blouse, also in red, added a mature touch to the look.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Gold and red made up Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's choice of colours for the night as she turned out in an elaborate floor-length Anarkali, her go-to silhouette for all ethnic affairs. She was accompanied by daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, also dressed in a somewhat similar fit, albeit in light blue and green. Aishwarya's layered emerald choker with her matching maang tika wrapped up the look.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's look for the evening somewhat stood out from other guests wrapped in red, as the actor opted for an amalgamation of softer hues of the colour. The custom Arpita Mehta lehenga carried extensive embroidery adding texture to the red base. A detail definitely worth mentioning from this look is her waist-length braid, adorned with hair jewellery.

Smriti Irani

BJP leader Smriti Irani was among the eminent list of attendees from the world of politics, marking their presence at the Ambani wedding. She opted for a silk saree in an orange-tinted red, with statement gold motifs. She was accompanied by her husband Zubin Irani.

Rekha

Rekha and gold are a match made in heaven. That being said, the veteran actor slightly switched things up in a gold-washed red silk saree. The velveteen blouse in maroon elevated her look.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan chose to keep things impeccably classic, also turning out in a gold-washed red silk saree. What stood out about the drape was the swirls of onion pink on its body. A neatly parted bun adorned with a gajra, stack of gold bangles and subtle jhumkas wrapped up Vidya's look.

Patralekhaa

Patralekhaa kept things fairly simple for the evening, opting for a red-on-red embroidered lehenga set, with a fuss-free silhouette. She tied things up with some statement jade jewellery.

Cherie Blair

Former UK prime minister Tony Blair too was among the list of attendees from the world of politics for the Ambani wedding. He was accompanied by his wife Cherie Blair. Cherie turned out in a simple, sophisticated red anarkali with subtle gold work lining the borders. A gold neckpiece completed the look.

Would you consider wearing red to an Indian wedding?