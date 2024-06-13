 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s sister-in-law recreates Netflix’s Heeramandi look. Pics go viral | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s sister-in-law recreates Netflix’s Heeramandi look. Pics go viral

ByArfa Javaid
Jun 13, 2024 08:54 PM IST

“What would you name my character?” wrote Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s sister-in-law, Shrima Rai, while sharing pictures on Instagram.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first-ever web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, is currently streaming on Netflix. From the glitzy set to the songs of the series to the dresses and jewellery, every element of Bhansali’s Heeramandi exudes magic. And just like many people who are recreating its songs, dance sequences and more, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s sister-in-law, Shrima Rai, couldn’t stop herself from recreating the Heeramandi look, and the pictures are absolutely breathtaking.

Shrima Rai poses for a photograph as she recreates Heeramandi look. (Instagram/@shrimarai)
Shrima Rai poses for a photograph as she recreates Heeramandi look. (Instagram/@shrimarai)

Read| What if Heeramandi was cast in Pakistan? Influencer’s dream cast with Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan goes viral

“What would you name my character?” wrote Rai while sharing pictures on Instagram.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“I personally loved Heeramandi on Netflix and I am looking forward to the next season. My favourite character was Bibbijaan by Aditi Rao Hydari and uff the Queen Manisha Koirala,” she further wrote.

Take a look at the pictures right here:

The pictures were shared on June 13 on Instagram. They have since been gained a lot of traction online. While reacting to the pictures, an individual wrote, “Beautiful,” while another said, “You're absolutely stunning.”

Read| Duo’s classical dance fusion in Madrid to Sakal Ban from Heeramandi goes viral. Watch

About Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Heeramandi, set in pre-partition India, has a star-studded cast, including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. The series revolves around courtesans who wielded a lot of power and influence during India’s freedom struggle.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s sister-in-law recreates Netflix’s Heeramandi look. Pics go viral
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On