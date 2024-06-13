Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s sister-in-law recreates Netflix’s Heeramandi look. Pics go viral
“What would you name my character?” wrote Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s sister-in-law, Shrima Rai, while sharing pictures on Instagram.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first-ever web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, is currently streaming on Netflix. From the glitzy set to the songs of the series to the dresses and jewellery, every element of Bhansali’s Heeramandi exudes magic. And just like many people who are recreating its songs, dance sequences and more, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s sister-in-law, Shrima Rai, couldn’t stop herself from recreating the Heeramandi look, and the pictures are absolutely breathtaking.
“I personally loved Heeramandi on Netflix and I am looking forward to the next season. My favourite character was Bibbijaan by Aditi Rao Hydari and uff the Queen Manisha Koirala,” she further wrote.
Take a look at the pictures right here:
The pictures were shared on June 13 on Instagram. They have since been gained a lot of traction online. While reacting to the pictures, an individual wrote, “Beautiful,” while another said, “You're absolutely stunning.”
About Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar
Heeramandi, set in pre-partition India, has a star-studded cast, including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. The series revolves around courtesans who wielded a lot of power and influence during India’s freedom struggle.
