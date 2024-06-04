What if Heeramandi was cast in Pakistan? Influencer’s dream cast with Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan goes viral

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first-ever web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, is currently streaming on Netflix. The drama series features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh in lead roles. Set in pre-partition India, the series revolves around courtesans who wielded a lot of power and influence during India’s freedom struggle. Ever since Bhansali revealed in an interview with Lily Singh that Mahira Khan, Imran Abbas and Fawad Khan were his first choices for the series, fans in Pakistan have been reimagining it with a Pakistani cast. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi was released on Netflix on May 1.(HT_PRINT)

“Do you agree with our choices? Who would you cast from Pakistan in a remake of Heeramandi?” reads the caption to the post shared on Instagram page The Orange Wall.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

The page suggests Mahira Khan for the role of Bibbo, Fawad Khan as Nawab, Reema Khan as Mallikajaan, Sajal Ali as Alamzeb, Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz as Tajdar, and Mehwish Hayat as Fareedan.

Take a look at the post shared on Instagram here:

While reacting to this post, an individual said, “Perfect cast, but let’s switch Alamzeb and Bibbojan.”

“The fact that we could have had Mahira and Fawad there,” added another.

“It cannot be complete without Iman Ali. She could have been shown as the younger version of Malika Jaan,” said a third.

Heeramandi 2 announcement

After Heeramandi became the most-viewed Indian series on streaming giant Netflix, the OTT platform has announced its season 2. “Mehfil phir se jamegi, Heeramandi: Season 2 jo aayega,” wrote Netflix while sharing a video of a flash mob of 100 dancers at Mumbai’s Carter Road. The dancers, dressed in anarkalis and ghungroos, danced to a medley of songs such as Sakal Ban and Tilasmi Baahein from the series.

“I’m blessed by the love and appreciation for ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’. It’s been a joy to see the show resonate with audiences worldwide, and I couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Netflix. I’m happy to announce that we’ll be back with season 2,” Bhansali said in a statement.

.