Man abducted, killed in Sangli over suspected affair with accused’s wife; three arrested

Pune: A 59-year-old man from Ambegaon Budruk was allegedly abducted and taken to Sangli, where he was beaten to death and his body dumped in a canal in an attempt to destroy evidence, police said on Sunday. Three men were arrested on Friday in connection with the murder, while an unidentified accused is yet to be traced.

The deceased has been identified as Govind Upase, a resident of Ambegaon. The arrested accused are Vaibhav alias Satoba Kengar, 28, a vegetable vendor from Ambegaon Budruk; Rohan Sawant, 23, of Sadav; and Rahul Babar, 25, of Ambegaon.

According to Ambegaon police, Kengar allegedly suspected Upase of having an affair with his wife and, along with his associates, abducted him from near Kamani Chowk in Ambegaon Budruk around 2.15am on August 10.

Assistant police inspector Bhojling Dodmise said the accused allegedly forced Upase into a four-wheeler and took him to an isolated spot in Shamgaon, Sangli, where they assaulted him with an unidentified object, killing him.

They allegedly later took his body to Shalgaon in Kadegaon taluka and dumped it in the flowing waters of the Tembhu canal.

The three accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 103(1), 140(1), 238 and 3(5). Further investigation is underway.