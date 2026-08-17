Pallavi Patel visits Atiq sister’s home, consoles family over Abaan’s death

Samajwadi Party MLA from Sirathu, Pallavi Patel, on Saturday visited the home of slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed’s sister Parveen Qureshi in Hatwa village and met members of the family to offer condolences over the death of Atiq’s son Abaan. One of the photographs of the visit shared by MLA Pallavi Patel in which she is seen with Atiq’s family members. (Sourced)

Patel met Atiq’s son Ahzam and other family members and expressed grief over Abaan’s death. She also met the children of Atiq’s deceased brother Ashraf during the visit.

According to reports, Patel said Atiq had stood by her family during difficult times and that it was her duty to stand with his family during their hour of grief. She also said the visit should not be viewed through a political lens.

After the visit, Patel shared photographs of her meeting with the family on social media. In her post, she said she had met the bereaved family of former MP Atiq Ahmed following the “sudden demise” of his younger son Abaan Ahmed in a road accident and expressed her condolences.

“May Lord Gautam Buddha grant peace to the departed soul and give the grieving family the strength to bear this immense loss,” Patel said in her social media message.

Patel’s visit, however, triggered discussion on social media, with some linking it to the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Social media posts also described her as the first political leader to publicly visit Atiq’s family after the killings of Atiq and Ashraf, the encounter of Atiq’s son Asad and Abaan’s death in a recent road accident in Jhansi.

The visit comes amid continued public and political attention around the Atiq-Ashraf family following a series of deaths and legal and criminal developments involving its members.