KATSEYE member calls out inappropriate behaviour at Paris show

Global girl band Katseye member Megan has reportedly asked fans to respect the group’s personal boundaries after stating that someone grabbed her chest during their concert in Paris, France. Katseye

According to reports in Channel News Asia, the incident reportedly happened when the members of the band made their way into the audience as a part of Time Lapse, where they wanted to interact with the fans.

“When we come down for Time Lapse, we love being able to see all of your beautiful faces and be able to hold your hands. But let’s please be respectful and don’t touch us in inappropriate areas or inappropriately,” the 20-year-old singer wrote on the fan messaging platform Weverse DM.

“Today, someone grabbed my chest and left me a bit spooked. I understand we are excited, and we are too! But let’s keep it respectful so we can all share this beautiful moment safely,” she further wrote. Fans later voiced their support and shared strict messages to concertgoers to behave appropriately with the all-girls group.

With just four out of the six members currently participating, Katseye started its Wildworld tour from Ireland on September 1.

While the lead person, Sophia, has temporarily stepped back from the tour to concentrate on her mental well-being and will not be joining for the European leg of the tour. The group’s agency also announced on August 30 that its priority is to ensure “the health and long-term well-being” of its artistes. From the six-member band, Manon also remains on a break.