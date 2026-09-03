Lollapalooza India 2027 full lineup confirmed: Olivia Dean, Limp Bizkit, KATSEYE headline; see dates, prices, venue
The full lineup of Lollapalooza India is finally here and we have all the deets. Take a look at the full lineup, dates, ticket prices, and more.
After days of speculation, prediction and manifestation, the Lollapalooza India 2027 full lineup is finally here. With new breakout stars and old favourites leading the list, we have all the deets. Expect Olivia Dean, Limp Bizkit, KATSEYE and more. See the full list of artists performing and know all about the dates, ticket prices, venue and more.
Lollapalooza India 2027 full lineup
Grammy-award-winning Olivia Dean and Limp Bizkit will be headlining Lollapalooza’s fifth edition in India. Internet’s latest obsession, KATSEYE, will also be bringing their girl group to the stage. Fontaines DC, 5 Seconds of Summer, St Vincent, Steve Angello, and ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U, will also bring their magic to the music festival. Last month, Olivia teased her headlining set at Lollapalooza by posting an Instagram story with the Indian flag emoji and the words “See you soon?” She also shared a link to a Laylo RSVP page called “Loving In India. Olivia Dean”.
Aditya Gadhvi, Anuv Jain, Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej, The Manganiyar Seduction, 2manydjs, Zulan, Rachel Chinouriri, Indian Ocean, Blackstratblues, Kayan, Rhea Raj, Ecca Vandal, Pinkshift, Alain Johannes, Scribe, Maneesh On The Beat, Isyana Sarasvati, Ranj X Clifr, Swadesi, Yashraj, Varijashree Venugopal, Donn Bhat, Shanka Tribe, Rafiki, Curtain Blue, Run It's The Kid, Janisht Joshi, The Lightyears Explode, Meewakching, Calcutta Cowboy, Anoushka Maskey, Dohnraj & The Peculiars, Rasa, Noni-Mouse, Karshni, Raj and Shriya Rao also feature on the lineup.
Apart from the music, the festival also brings immersive installations, a food park, and #LollaForChange initiative, which focuses on sustainability, accessibility, and inclusivity.
Dates, ticket prices, venue details
Lollapalooza India 2027 will take place on January 23 and 24 at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Four stages will be set up for the lineup. General On-Sale tickets are available on BookMyShow and lollaindia.com.
Tickets are available in General Access, Lolla Comfort, Lolla VIP and Amplified Comfort categories. The GA tickets are available at ₹7999 for the weekend, LC at ₹10,999, VIP at ₹17,999 and the platinum tickets are priced at ₹31,999 and ₹49,999. The VIP and platinum tickets already show as ‘fast filling’. The early-bird tickets have sold out.
While all tickets allow two days of access to the festival, the comfort, VIP, and amplified access tiers offer perks like seating, air conditioning, a dedicated bar, hospitality staff, curated food, merch coupons, and more. Those who wish to attend can also stay updated on the Lollapalooza India website or social media pages.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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