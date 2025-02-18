Anuv Jain surprises fans with wedding news, shares pictures as he ties knot with Hridi Narang

Singer-songwriter Anuv Jain has embarked on a new journey in his life, and it's a joyous one! In a surprise move, Anuv took to social media on Tuesday to share the news that he had tied the knot over the weekend. Also read: Singer Anuv Jain: Our concert infrastructure still has a long way to go For the wedding, the bride opted for a red lehenga. Anuv, on the other hand, wore a beige sherwani.

Anuv gets married

To make the announcement even more special, Anuv shared some beautiful pictures from the intimate wedding ceremony, giving his fans a glimpse into his joyful celebration. He took to Instagram to share an update about his life

Sharing the pictures from his wedding, Anuv referenced the lyrics of his song Jo Tum Mere Ho, writing, "Aur haan dekho yahan kaise ayi do dilon ki yeh baraat hai (white heard emoji)”.

In his own comment on the post, Anuv mentioned, “Got married over the weekend".

For the wedding, the bride opted for a red lehenga. Anuv, on the other hand, wore a beige sherwani. The 29-year-old singer also shared glimpses from his pre-wedding festivities.

The wedding pictures show Anuv's happiness and love as he begins this new chapter with his wife. One particular photo that has caught everyone's attention is the romantic moment where Anuv is seen kissing his bride.

For the special day, the bride chose a traditional and elegant red lehenga, while Anuv complemented her beautifully in a dashing beige sherwani. The 29-year-old singer also gave his fans a sneak peek into the pre-wedding festivities, sharing glimpses of the joyful celebrations that led up to the big day.

Although Anuv chose to keep his wife's details under wraps, a subtle revelation was made by their wedding photographer, Rahul Saharan. Rahul took to his Instagram story to re-share Anuv's wedding post, and in doing so, he tagged not only the singer but also singer Hridi Narang.

"Thank you @anuvjain and @hridinarang for all the love. It felt like we were celebrating a wedding in our own family," he wrote along with a picture of Anuv and his wife.

Happy news for fans

Ever since the post went live, Anuv's fans have been pouring in their congratulations and well-wishes. Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana extended their heartfelt congratulations to the newlyweds. "Not me crying w happy tearssssss," a fan wrote in the comments section. Another commented, "Not me waited for anuv to officially announce this!!!"

“This is so cute,” one wrote. Singer Sukriti Kakar and Lisa Mishra also congratulated the newlyweds.

Anuv has consistently maintained a private persona, preferring to keep his personal life under wraps and away from social media. He has made a name for himself in the Indian independent music scene with songs such as Baarishein, Gul, and Alag Aasmaan.