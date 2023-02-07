Sukriti Kakar: Thrilled to be among the first few music composing sister-duos

Singer-composer Sukriti Kakar feels that she has come a long way as a professional after getting a series of opportunities of create music she always believed in.

“Starting very young in the industry, it does get overwhelming at times. With each passing day, I know that I am on the right path. I remember how at times we sisters (Prakriti) were pitted against each other, in terms of opportunities and projects. But soon we realised, that if we are together then these things will wane away, thanks to our mother who made us understand this very early. And today, we just love creating music together as well as take up individual projects with much ease,” says the Ladki Beautiful... (Kapoor & Sons) and Subah Subah (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety) singer.

The year is going to be a packed year for the young singer. “We sisters have been creating a number of songs since quite some time now. During the lockdowns we got a bit more time to work on our music. The songs add up to a young soulful collection and this year we plan to release our first career album. We are thrilled to be among the first music composing sister-duos. It brings a huge sense of achievement for us.”

Kakar’s last playback song is topping the charts. “When Jhoome jo... (Pathaan) released I had no idea that it will rewrite history for me. Those reels and videos where people were seen dancing on the song spelt magic for me. It has turned into a milestone moment for all of us. What else can an artiste ask for when your song is being played in every nook and corner!”

For their album, the sister duo will be collaborating with international singer Matteo Bocelli along with their compositions.