Anuv Jain on reimagining Baarishein for UN's Sounds Right: Nature has been a huge source of inspiration for me

In a bid to ensure awareness around environmental conservation, singer-songwriter Anuv Jain has joined hands with the United Nations. As part of the initiative, Jain has reimagined his track Baarishein, as Baarishein Feat. Nature, where the sound of rainfall, is an added layer. Anuv Jain recreated his popular single Baarishein for an initative by the UN

“Nature has been a huge source of inspiration for me while creating music. I think this was a very special collaboration because if you heard my music, then you know that I take a lot of inspiration from, you know, the things that are around me, the sky, the mountains, like rain and so many more things. So this just made so much sense for me," he tells us.

"And at the same time, I feel that, you know, as artists and as human beings as well, it is important to give back and to give back more than what you take, right? I’m so excited to be a part of the Sounds Right initiative,” adds Jain.

With the original version having amassed over half a billion global streams, Jain hopes this recreated rendition will also captivate audiences with its immersive soundscape.

“As artistes and as human beings, it is important to give back [to the society], and to give back more than what you take. With this initiative, I hope to make a positive impact,” he adds.

The collaboration also saw the 29-year-old paying a visit to the UN headquarters in New York, USA. Jain expresses gratitude for the opportunity: “Collaborating with the UN and being invited to their headquarters is a very big deal for me, especially for someone who hails from Ludhiana, (Punjab).”

Jain’s family and team are equally excited for this milestone, recognising the significance of this collaboration in aligning with his long-standing aspirations. “We all have been looking forward to it. Working with the United Nations has always been on my to-do list, and I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity to contribute to building a more positive world,” he concludes