Singer Anuv Jain: Our concert infrastructure still has a long way to go

ByDeep Saxena
Jan 11, 2025 11:40 AM IST

Baarishein & Husn singer Anuv Jain believes that with more international-standard events happening in India, the gaps in concert infrastructure can be improved.

Singer Anuv Jain believes that with more international-standard events happening in India, the gaps in concert infrastructure can be improved.

Anuv Jain will be performing in Lucknow on January 12
Anuv Jain will be performing in Lucknow on January 12

Ahead of his performance in Lucknow on Sunday, the singer says, “I believe India has immense potential to become a global hotspot for live music, but our concert infrastructure still has a long way to go. With continued efforts and support, I think we can overcome the existing gaps and organise many more international-standard events and concerts.”

Known for his songs Baarishein, Husn and Jo Tum Mere Ho, Jain says the indie music scene in the country is experiencing an incredible transformation. Jain says, “Artistes are finding their unique voices and receiving well-deserved recognition, thanks to growing platforms and audiences who are eager for fresh and authentic music. It’s no longer just a niche! It’s considered a whole new genre, with the I-Pop movement taking over and reshaping the industry.”

Coming back to the city, Jain further adds, “I have performed in Lucknow quite a few times, and it has always been an amazing experience to perform in the city. I am so excited to be back, and this time with my friend Zaeden, who will also perform at the event on the same night. I love the city, the people, and it’s always great to be back.”

While he announced an upcoming collaborations with musician AP Dhillon recently, Jain says he’s also open to associating with others. “I’m definitely open to exploring more collaborations in the future. Music is all about connecting with people, and collaborations allow you to bring together different perspectives and sounds. A lot is coming up this year. I’m excited about releasing some incredible music in 2025.”

On collaborating with AP on the upcoming song Afsos, he says. “This is the first time I'll be collaborating, and I am so happy it's with him and Shinda (Kahlon). I had a great time meeting him, and I am excited about this collaboration. Our upcoming song is very close to my heart – a soulful Punjabi track that combines both our styles in a way that feels fresh and meaningful. We performed the song live in Chandigarh for the first time, and the audience response so far just makes me even more excited to release it."

Catch it live:

What: Anuv Jain and Zaeden Live

When: January 12, 7 pm

Where: Phoenix Palassio

