Anuv Jain reveals first ever music collaboration with AP Dhillon, titled Afsos: 'AJ x AP 2025'!

Singer-songwriter Anuv Jain is thrilled about his upcoming collaboration with Indo-Canadian rapper and singer AP Dhillon, set to release next year. During Dhillon's recent concert in Chandigarh on Saturday, Anuv made a surprise appearance, and the two performed a snippet of their upcoming track, Afsos. Singer Anuv Jain has spoken about his first ever collaboration with AP Dhillon

“I have rarely shared a stage with another artist. Ao that was the unique thing. It was the first time that the two of us performed that song infront of a crowd. And to see their response and the way they reacted was so satisfying. The crowd also asked when we are going to release the song, so that was special too,” Anuv told us about his surprise performance over the weekend.

The 29-year-old singer also shared a clip of the performance on Instagram.

"AP and I connected a few months ago, and our conversation was so natural. We both instantly clicked and admired each other’s work. From that to finally working together—it feels like a dream! If you’ve been following my journey, you’ll know this is my very first collaboration! And I couldn’t be more excited that it’s with AP and Shinda, two innovators who are truly changing the game! I can’t wait to release this one, and I’m dying to share more about it. The thirteenth one. It’s going to be VERY special!" Anuv shared in a heartfelt Instagram post, along with a clip from the performance.

The announcement sparked excitement among fans, including singer Lisa Mishra, who gushed, "Most beautiful song ever," while another fan called it "the most unexpected collaboration ever."

Speaking about the song, Anuv told us" This is first time I am working with another musician for a song. I won't be able to give much details about the song yet, but, I am super excited about its release and I cannot wait for people to hear it as soon as possible!"

AP Dhillon’s Brownprint tour has been a hit, with recent performances in Mumbai, Delhi, and Chandigarh. In Mumbai, Malaika Arora joined him on stage, while on Saturday (December 14), he made waves alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh and Jazzy B. After his wrapping up the India leg of his tour in Chandigarh on Saturday (December 21), Dhillon joined Karan Aujla for a performance in Mumbai, on Sunday, where Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal also took the stage.

Meanwhile, Dhillon made headlines after allegedly being blocked by Diljit Dosanjh on Instagram, which led to a brief social media spat. While Dosanjh denied blocking Dhillon, the latter posted a ‘before’ and ‘after’ video, attempting to prove the claim. The incident stirred up some controversy, prompting rapper Badshah to step in on Instagram, urging everyone to stay calm and maintain unity.