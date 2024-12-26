AP Dhillon says shows selling out within 15 seconds is marketing tactic: ‘Artists are being unfair to their own fans'

What AP Dhillon said

“India mein abhi crisis aa jayega agar isi hisab se chalta raha (There'll come a crisis in India if things go on like this). Artists are being unfair with their own fans ki 15 seconds mein sell out ho gaye shows. Kuchh bhi sell out nahi hua hai (that shows sold out within 15 seconds. Nothing is sold out). It's all a way of marketing. Promoters ko ticket de dete hain. Their fans, ab unko wait karna padta hai, aur higher price mein ticket khareedna padta hai (They sell tickets to promoters. The fans have to wait and buy tickets at higher prices)," said AP Dhillon.

“At some point, humein bhi yehi laga (we also thought), should we play this game? But I'm like no, we can't go to bed knowing that jinhone show dekhne aana tha, humne unke sath aise kiya (those who wanted to attend the show, we did this to them). You name it, koi bhi show ho raha hai jo sold out hai, mujhe batao, 2,000 tickets chahiye, kal hi dilwa dunga. Aaj hi dilwa dunga. Log music ko abhi game ki tarah khel rahe hain. So usi mein mazza jo hai kharab ho gaya (Any show which is sold out, ask me if you need 2,000 tickets, I'll get them for you tomorrow, or even today. People are playing music like a game. That's sucked the joy out of it),” added the singer.

He said people will soon realise what's happening. Calling it a “dirty game,” AP argued that artists aren't bigger than fans, and the fans at least deserve to buy tickets at reasonable prices. While AP didn't name any particular artist because this tactic is working for them, he claimed that artists at a higher stature shouldn't indulge in these practices because it wouldn't help them much.

AP's feud with Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh's ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour in India reportedly sold out within seconds. At a concert, Diljit argued that he has nothing to do with that and that he's been working on his music for years so he's earned this fan frenzy. The Dil-Luminati Tour, which kicked off in Gurgaon in October, will conclude in Guwahati this Sunday on December 29.

During his recent concert in Chandigarh, AP Dhillon addressed the crowd, referencing Diljit's shoutout to him. In a viral video on social media, he alleged that Diljit had blocked him on Instagram. This remark quickly gained traction online, with fans and media speculating about a potential rift between the two artists.

In a move to clear the air, Diljit took to Instagram shortly after the concert. Sharing a screenshot of AP Dhillon's account, Diljit wrote, “I never blocked you. Mere pange sarkaaran naal ho sakde aa, kalaakaran naal nahi (My issues could be with governments, not with artists).” Following Diljit's Instagram Story, Dhillon posted another video on his own Instagram, showing the status of Diljit's account both before and after the block. He captioned the video: “I wasn't going to say anything, knowing I'd get backlash anyway, but at least now we know what's real and what's not.”